Qiana Joseph hits 62, Windies women win practice match

FILE PHOTO: West Indies batter Qiana Joseph -

CANTERBURY: Qiana Joseph blasted a boundary-studded half century to propel West Indies women to a dominant 80-run victory over an English Cricket Board (ECB) Women’s Development XI in their opening tour match here on May 18.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat at the Spitfire Ground, the visitors posted a competitive 175/4 from their 20 overs.

Opener Joseph hit 62 from 35 balls, with ten fours and two sixes, while captain Hayley Matthews and Aaliyah Alleyne chipped in with 20 apiece, and Jannillea Glasgow finished unbeaten on 18 off just six balls.

Joseph and Matthews got the Windies off to a terrific start, adding 64 runs in seven overs, before Matthews became the first of two scalps for left-arm spinner Phoebe Brett.

Joseph’s dismissal sparked a mini collapse that saw them lose four wickets for 19 runs, until Glasgow and Alleyne, along with Shabika Gajnabi, who scored 11 not out, got them up to their eventual total.

Brett took 2/35 from her four overs for the Development XI.

From a relatively comfortable position of 45/1, the Development XI lost six wickets for 25 runs to crumble to 70/5 in the 14th over.

Charlotte Stubbs provided the only resistance, scoring 35 from 31 balls, as the home side gave up the run chase.

Karishma Ramharack (2/11) and Afy Fletcher (2/18) were the best bowlers for West Indies women.

West Indies will face England women in three T20 matches and three One-Day International matches, starting on May 21. CMC

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 175/4 (20 overs) (Qiana Joseph 62, Hayley Matthews 20, Aaliyah Alleyne 20; Phoebe Brett 2/35) vs ECB DEVELOPMENT XI 95/7 (20 overs) (Charlotte Stubbs 35, Bethan Miles 15 not out; Karishma Ramharack 2/11, Afy Fletcher 2/18). West Indies won by 80 runs.