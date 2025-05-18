Pride TT urges Government action on LGBTQIA+ rights

Kennedy Everett Maraj, cofounder of PrideTT.

Pride TT has issued a strong call to action in solidarity with the global LGBTQIA+ community as it commemorates International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) under the 2025 theme, “The Power of Communities.”

In a statement on May 17, Pride TT underscored the resilience of LGBTQIA+ individuals in the face of systemic neglect and growing violence. The organisation pointed to recent attacks on gay men lured through dating apps without arrests. The group called on the authorities to take meaningful action.

“This pattern of violence and inaction is unacceptable. It sends a chilling message to LGBTQIA+ people that their lives are not a priority and that justice is out of reach.

“We cannot continue to pretend that these are isolated incidents. This violence is a direct result of a system that refuses to recognise LGBTQIA+ people as equal citizens,” Pride TT said.

“No arrests have been made, and justice remains out of reach.”

The press release condemned the recent Court of Appeal decision to uphold the country’s colonial-era buggery law, calling it a reinforcement of the legal and social marginalisation of LGBTQIA+ people.

Pride TT co-founder Kennedy Everett Maraj said issues facing the LGBTQIA+ community are no longer a matter of personal belief or morality, but of human rights.

“Too many lives are being lost; too many futures are being stolen because of inaction and silence,” Maraj said. “It’s time to protect everyone, not just some. The time for excuses is over.

“When the law fails, when systems stay silent, it is our communities that step in. But we should not have to do this alone.”

Calling on the government to act decisively, Pride TT recommended the repeal of outdated and discriminatory laws that criminalise LGBTQIA+ people; the introduction of legal protections that guarantee equality, safety, and dignity for all citizens; and the investigation and prosecution of acts of violence against LGBTQIA+ individuals with urgency.

Pride TT also called on civil society groups, academics, private sector allies, labour unions, and religious leaders to join in demanding reform.

“This is not symbolic – it’s a call to action,” the organisation said. “True allyship and community mean action, and the time for action is now. This is no longer a question of morality – it is a question of safety, equality, and justice,” Maraj said.

“It’s time we take decisive action. No more delays, no more denials. The state must move urgently to implement legislative reform and put protections in place to ensure the safety, dignity, and equality of every LGBTQIA+ citizen.”

Despite the lack of state protection, Pride TT praised the LGBTQIA+ community for continuing to organise, advocate, and provide mutual support.

“We refuse to be erased, silenced or pushed aside. Our diversity is not a threat — it is a force for justice, inclusion, and positive change.”