Point Fortin man executed in home invasion

- File photo

A Point Fortin man was executed by three gunmen during a home invasion on the night of May 17.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old fruit vendor Ville Junior Blair, also known as Boyie, of 10th Street, Techier Village.

Blair's girlfriend told investigators she was with him in his bedroom when they heard a loud banging on the front door around 11.45 pm. She said three masked gunmen then came into the bedroom and announced a robbery, demanding gold and money. The men took two pieces of jewellery valued cumulatively at $35,000. Investigators were told one of the assailants said, "Spare she" before all three opened fire on Blair. She said the men then ran out of the house and escaped.

A district medical officer pronounced Blair dead at the scene and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy.

Crime scene investigators recovered four spent and five live nine-millimetre casings.