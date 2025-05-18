Massy moving forward with technology

Arti Dwarika scans her items on the Massy Stores self-checkout system at its Brentwood, Chaguanas, location in November 2022. At right, is, store supervisor Arlene Joseph. -File Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE rapid evolution of the technological landscape places a demand on businesses to grow with it. From automating processes to modernising systems, companies are tasked with moving just as quickly as the digital world.

This demand is exactly what Massy Holdings Ltd is seeking to accomplish with its data-driven technology investment.

With modernised core systems and intelligent warehouse management, Massy is launching off of its $7.9 billion in revenue recorded for the second quarter of 2025, to streamline management processes and ultimately enhance customer experience.

Having over 100 self-checkout units installed in its over 60 Massy Stores across the Caribbean, alongside the implementation of e-commerce solutions and acceptance of digital currency, Massy Holdings is swiftly moving forward with global trends.

“Technology is a big thing for us right now as we look forward to how we can leverage it to give the group a sustainable advantage,” said CEO David Affonso in an interview with Newsday on May 15.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also at the forefront with the introduction of an integrated store management system. The system, powered by ChatGPT, will allow managers of Massy stores globally to access store data to assist them in making decisions to enhance efficiency and service.

“The store manager in Starlight Plaza can go onto the system and ask, ‘How many ribeye steaks do I normally sell in this store on a Friday?’

“If it tells her 25, she’ll know not to cut 60, because they’ll have a lot of steaks to throw away at the end of the day and lose money. And not to cut 10 because you’re going to have a lot of customers upset. So she knows exactly what she needs to do on average to maximise the customer experience and minimise the wastage in the store.

“And that’s really just using the data that exists in the system but it makes the store so much more powerful.” Affonso said.

Much like the technological landscape, the finance world is also moving quickly. As recently implemented tariffs continue to affect markets across the world, Massy says its flexible strategy allows for seamless navigation across its regional distributors through its portfolio structure.

“The decisions are made in territory, in country, not at the centre here. So whoever is running Barbados, Jamaica and the US has the full authority to make whatever decisions they have to make. There isn’t that bureaucracy. So they’re able to move much more quickly.

“The entire situation is an extremely fluid one. Much like if you remember, at the start of covid19, every year there was a new restriction. So you have to be able to dance quickly.”

Affonso said more than 80 per cent of the goods in US stores are unaffected by tariffs, and the remaining products are managed to allow for fluid navigation around pricing applied to different brands.

“The teams are able to adapt and move pretty quickly…that is the world that we live in, that is the company that we are building. One that could live, survive and thrive in that world and that’s why data is so important.”

As technology evolves and the economy shits, leadership also plays a crucial role in the navigation of any organisation.

Affonso noted this as he spoke about the newly appointed Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister, Sacha Cosmetics founder, Satyakama “Kama” Maharaj. In operation for over 40 years, Sacha Cosmetics has gained notable acclaim for its products used by make-up artists and celebrities worldwide.

With over 70 per cent of its profits sourced outside of TT, Affonso said he looks forward to working with Maharaj and what his international market experience brings to the table.