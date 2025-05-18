Malick man killed as police hunt gunmen

A 22-year-old Malick man was killed during a confrontation with police on Sunday morning.

Patrick Dimitri Fletcher, of Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick was shot dead while police were hunting for two gunmen who shot at a group of men and damaged a car.

Police reports say residents on Thomas Street, San Juan reported gunshots at around 12.20am on May 18.

They told police a group of men were liming on the road, when two men in black hoodies, one with a machine gun and the other with a pistol, shot at the group.

The men scampered to safety and none was injured, but a white Mitsubishi L300 panel van was damaged with bullet holes in the windscreen, tailgate, and left rear light.

Police found 16 spent shells at the scene.

Around 2.50 am while returning from mobile patrol Northern Division officers were told that men matching the description of the suspects in the shooting were seen at a party at Florcencia Lane, Shende Street, Upper Sixth Avenue.

When police arrived at the party, several men who were standing in the street ran off into nearby bushes.

Two officers got out and chased after them while the others went to a nearby basketball court to try and cut off the men’s escape route.

When they got there they saw two men, including Fletcher who matched the description of one of the suspects in the earlier shooting, standing on the western side of the court.

Police say Fletcher was holding a gun and officers called out to him, shouting, "Police, police! Drop the gun!”

When they saw the police, one man ran into some nearby bushes while Fletcher shot at the police, who shot back as they continued to order him to put down the gun.

The shooting stopped when police saw Fletcher collapse and drop the gun.

They approached him and seized the gun, a Taurus 9mm Pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, as a large crowd of people began to gather nearby.

Police took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 3.10am.

Fletcher’s mother identified his body.