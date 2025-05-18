Janoura family distributes 190 wheelchairs in Port of Spain

Businesswoman and philanthropist Hannah Janoura, left, Dr Bartholomew and former minister Faris Al-Rawi celebrate with wheelchair recipients, Anil Perai and Earl Lewis. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

HEAVY rains in Port of Spain were referred to as showers of blessings as Hannah Janoura, owner of Janouras Custom Design Ltd, distributed 190 wheelchairs to members of the public.

The distribution ceremony was held just outside the Sackville street business on May 18.

Janoura told members of the media she has been doing this for several years and to date, she has distributed at least 1,400 wheelchairs.

She said it all began when she held a Christmas bazaar at the Hilton hotel years ago.

"Every year, I gave out chairs to the Princess Elizabeth Home...about 30 years ago, and it stuck from then and I decided I'll go bigger."

She said recipients have shown her nothing but appreciation and gratitude.

"Everybody is very thankful for what we have done for them and I'm very happy to be here, (even) with the rain."

The initiative was advertised on social media, and those interested in registering were required to get a doctor's letter.

Unfortunately, some applicants were "very (verbally) abusive" because they did not want to pay a doctor for the letter. But those were few.

She said one wheelchair costs between $1,200 and $1,500.

One recipient told Newsday she was extremely thankful.

"God knows!" she exclaimed. "I am thanking God all the time and I am so blessed to be one of the recipients.

"Do you know what it's like to not have one while not being able to walk properly, having to sit on a bucket or on the ground to move around? This is fantastic."

Another women, who came on behalf of her husband, said he lost his right leg in January.

"One of our main concerns was getting a wheelchair. I must say, we prayed about it. We really wanted him to be able to move around.

"I appreciate it so much and her gift was a blessing to me, my husband and so many other people."

The doctor of another recipient said it's a wonderful initiative and she was impressed by the scale of the event.

"It speaks to Hannah's generosity.

"There are so many people stuck in their homes and unable to move around. When you see people doing things like this, it instils hope."

Parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj also attended.

She said it brought joy to her heart, and "I appreciate any person in private life and corporate society who is willing to give back, especially on this level.

"I think service to God is service to man and she sets the example for what needs to be going on in our society.

"Paired with the ministry's efforts, I think this can help the masses and the people in the country who need it most. I applaud her efforts."

Former government minister Faris Al-Rawi said whenever Janoura calls, he ensures he answers.

"Because you know she's calling to help somebody else in life.

"I can tell you as someone who has just left ten years of government that billions of dollars are spent every year on social services and providing for needs. And not withstanding that the taxpayer pays billions of dollars, genuinely, there is still so much need in our society."

He continued, "I want you to think of who else in this country does this," as he praised Janoura.

"I know aunty Hannah is not one for public commendation. She prefers to be a busy bee behind the scenes, organising things...but..."

He said mobility is the most basic dignity in life.

"This is one of the most noble and beautiful enterprises I've seen and will continue to support."

He said TT needs "a lot more love" and "a lot more kindness.

"If each of us just participate in an act of kindness...I think our country will be better off."