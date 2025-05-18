Four champs crowned in Republic Bank National Youth League

Players from Pro Series Boys Under-14 celebrate after beating Premier SC 2-0 during the Republic Bank National Youth Football League finals, at the Republic Bank Sports Club, Barataria on May 17. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

FOUR champions were crowned in Trinidad on May 16 as the Republic Bank National Youth Football League (RBNYFL) finals delivered decisive outcomes at the Republic Bank Sports Ground in Barataria.

Pro Series, FC Ginga, Trendsetter Hawks and QPCC FC each claimed divisional titles and booked their places in the national finals, where they will meet Tobago’s best next weekend.

Pro Series got the day under way with a confident 2-0 win over Premier Sports Club in the Boys' Under-14 final.

Zaa’van Joseph opened the scoring in the 35th minute after collecting a smart pass from Amani White and calmly rounding Premier’s goalkeeper Kaydon Harris. Kymani Nicholls sealed the result early in the second half, dispossessing a defender before lofting a curling effort off the post and in.

Premier squandered a late opportunity to reduce the deficit when Khilon Charles sent a penalty straight at Harris. Nicholls earned most valuable player (MVP) honours for his display.

The Boys' Under-17 final between Trendsetter Hawks and FC Ginga was a tense, back-and-forth contest decided by penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Kadeem Morrison put Hawks ahead in the 25th minute following a defensive lapse.

Ginga levelled in the 70th through Kymani Hazel after sustained pressure forced a goalkeeping error.

The lead swung back to Hawks moments later when Jahda Riley’s burst down the right flank ended with a cross deflected into the Ginga net.

But Elijah Edwards forced a shootout with a towering header in added time. In the penalty kicks, Ginga’s goalkeeper Orlian Carrion Herrera made a crucial save, before Edwards converted the decisive kick in a 5-3 win. Hawks’ Jahsean Pierre was named MVP, while Edwards was awarded man of the match.

Trendsetter Hawks also lifted the Girls Under-17 trophy with a commanding 3-1 victory over Pro Series.

Hawks’ Jayda Herbert stunned her opponents early with a direct long-range free kick in the seventh minute.

Scarlett Cole equalised in the 29th after pouncing on a error by Hawks’ goalkeeper, who misjudged a clearance.

Hackeemar Goodridge restored Hawks’ advantage four minutes after the restart with a sharp finish, then completed her brace just past the hour as Hawks capitalised on defensive lapses in worsening weather.

In the Boys Under-20 final, QPCC FC overcame both heavy rain and an early deficit to edge Pro Series 2-1.

Thomas Decle’s 16th-minute free kick, driven through a crowded penalty area, gave Pro Series the lead. But QPCC responded 11 minutes into the second half, as Joshua Mason finished low into the corner.

The turnaround was complete in the 75th when DeiSean Plaza produced a speculative long-range effort that eluded the goalkeeper. Plaza’s match-winning contribution earned him the man of the match award.

The Trinidad winners advance to face Tobago’s champions on May 24-25 to determine the national titles.

Results

May 17

Trinidad Finals

Boys Under-14 Final

Pro Series 2 (Zaa’van Joseph 35th, Kymani Nicholls 45th) vs Premier Sports Club 0

Boys Under-17 Final

Trendsetter Hawks 2 (Kadeem Morrison 25th, Jahda Riley 72nd) vs FC Ginga 2 (Kymani Hazel 70th, Elijah Edwards 80+2)

FC Ginga won 5-3 on penalties

Girls Under-17 Final

Trendsetter Hawks 3 (Jayda Herbert 7th, Hackeemar Goodridge 49th, 73rd) vs Pro Series 1 (Scarlett Cole 30th)

Boys Under-20 Final

QPCC FC 2 (Joshua Mason 56th, DeiSean Plaza 75th) vs Pro Series 1 (Thomas Decle 16th)

Fixtures

May 18

Tobago Finals – Courland Recreation Ground

Boys Under-14 Final

Ball Blasters Youth Academy vs St Clair’s Coaching School – 9am

Boys Under-17 Final

Ball Blasters Youth Academy vs Georgia FC – 11am

Girls Under-17 Final

Tobago Chicas vs Jewels Sports Club – 1pm

Boys Under-20 Final

Stokely Vale FC vs Eagles FC – 3pm