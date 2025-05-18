Former top cops laud TT's first female CoP – Erla's rise and fall

ERLA's END: Former police commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher makes her way to Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain on May 12, after her suspension was lifted. Two days later her contract expired after serving for 43 years. - Angelo Marcelle

ERLA HAREWOOD-CHRISTOPHER’s tenure as commissioner of police (CoP) was marked by a blend of triumphs, trials and turbulence.

What was her legacy and impact she had on the Police Service in her 43 years at the organisation?

Harewood-Christopher declined comment when asked on May 17.

Though Harewood-Christopher offered no comment, a hallmark of her interaction with the media during her two years in office, those who worked alongside her throughout her tenure had much to say.

Former acting CoP Stephen Williams said she did "reasonably well" considering the challenges faced.

"Like everyone else who would have faced the situation, she struggled in relation to it.

"She took over the organisation at a point in time when violent crimes (murders, shooting/wounding) were at a high point and it was difficult to face the challenges around that."

Harewood-Christopher’s first year in office saw a decline in the country's murder rate, with the toll falling from 605 in 2022 to 577 in 2023 – a reduction of 28.

However, her second year painted a far grimmer picture.

The murder toll surged to 625 – the highest ever recorded in the country’s history and an increase of 48 from the previous year.

Using the indicator of serious crimes under Harewood-Christopher's time at the helm, there were 12,874 in 2023.

This figure dropped by 1,088 in 2023 to 11,786.

Williams said the country rates the performance of police commissioners through results and specifically through violent crimes.

"The public does not look at the drop in serious crimes. Public perception is shaped by the amount of violent crime. That is what people measure."

Williams, who acted as CoP from 2012-2018, said Harewood-Christopher worked alongside him as a deputy commissioner.

"I got great support from her and I cannot speak in any negative way about her support to me. I am thankful for the support she gave me."

His tone changed when speaking about her treatment in the latter days of her tenure.

"These are some awful times and it is painful to think about how her career has ended.

"For me, she was unfairly treated at the end. She has to lift her head high as she wasn't charged for any criminal offences...but what is unfortunate is how she would have left office."

Williams, too, wished Harewood-Christopher a wonderful retirement.

The man who replaces her, acting CoP Junior Benjamin, referred to Harewood-Christopher as an icon during an interview with Newsday on May 15.

He described her as a trailblazer and mentor, whose legacy will endure for generations.

"She has set the bar for what women police officers can achieve. She has reached heights no one thought possible and left a legacy that exemplifies professionalism and mentorship.

"Many young officers, including myself, have been nurtured by her leadership and contribution."

During an interview on May 17, Benjamin said Harewood-Christopher was a transformational leader – a style where leaders inspire and motivate followers to achieve a shared vision, often leading to positive change and innovation.

"She was a nurturer. She would see your potential and give you the opportunity to lead. She did that for me, putting me in positions I thought I could not do.

"In her mind, she knew that it was the best place for me. It was one of the greatest things that has happened to me – every place she has put me."

He gave an example and explained that the norm was to put the most senior officer as the DCP Administration.

"She said no, 'You'll be operations.' It's now I recognise that it was a stroke of genius. Her ability to have the foresight. The three DCP were placed in areas where we could bring forth our best."

Benjamin said he and his executive team have begun planning a two-fold appreciation event for Harewood-Christopher, in recognition of her contributions to the organisation.

A retired executive officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said it was difficult to assess Harewood-Christopher solely on her tenure as CoP, without taking into account her entire service career.

"It is kind of unfair because it tends to take away from what the person may have contributed over the years. I find the assessment should be based on the person as a police officer in combination with her time as the CoP."

He said Harewood-Christopher contributed significantly to the organisation, specifically through the administration department. From 2003-2019, Harewood-Christopher served in administrative positons with a short stint in the Special Branch and Southern Divison.

"She has a lot of administrative experience. She was instrumental in the process of having civilians working in the police administration at a time when only police worked in the administration and there was a manpower issue."

However, the former executive officer said that this may have been her downfall as the CoP.

"During her time as commissioner, she continued her level of contribution but had her challenges. Her experience could have hampered her performance in the sense of not being too much in operations (in-field).

"That could have inhibited her from executing what she was supposed to. I think she tried her best to do her work as CoP."

Former CoP Gary Griffith, whose three-year tenure at the helm of the organisation also ended with controversy, also commented on Harewood-Christopher's legacy.

Griffith was suspended by the Police Service Commission following an investigation into allegations of corruption relating to the issuance of firearm user’s licences and the police handling of an incident at sea involving the former chief legal officer of the police service, Christian Chandler.

On May 17, Griffith said, Harewood-Christopher was one of the most decent people he had ever met.

"She was very humble, very kind and at no time did she have any degree of arrogance about her.

Commenting on her legacy, Griffith said people should not be harsh towards her.

"Not everyone can be a James Bond or a Randolph Burroughs (former CoP who was known as a crime fighter). All she did was apply for the post. She may not have been the best CoP, but the fact is she did not put herself there.

"The Police Service Commission imposed her there. The people then saw her limitations as a CoP. People should not demonise or condemn her for that, as she just did not have what was required. It does not make her a bad person."

Griffith wished Harewood-Christopher the best in her retirement.

At a glance

On February 3, 2023, Harewood-Christopher made history by becoming the first female CoP in the country's history.

Her appointment followed a period of her acting in the role, which began in late 2022.

Two years later, her tenure as CoP hit a record low which saw her arrested at her office in Police Administration Building during the state of emergency she initiated and later suspended by the Police Service Commission.

Her arrest stemmed from a high-profile investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.

The investigation was centred on her approval for the purchase of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Also implicated in the investigation was former SSA director retired major Roger Best.

Harewood-Christopher attempted to resume duty on May 12 after the High Court lifted the suspension but did not have the legacy of leaving office as the serving CoP.

Instead, she was directed to take immediate vacation leave on the very last day of her contact on May 14. The government later said it will pay Harewood-Chistopher for 66 unused vacation days. All of this unfolded as CoPs from across the region met in Guyana for the 39th annual general meeting of the Assocation of Caribbean Commissioners of Police.

On May 10, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, said he found there was insufficient evidence to support any criminal offence against the CoP.