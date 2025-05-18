Daniel Baptiste is changing lives through the arts: It’s in your DNA

Founder of DNA Productions and Tobago Performing Arts Company actor Daniel Baptiste - Photos courtesy Daniel Baptiste

DANIEL BAPTISTE is on a vigorous campaign to help aspiring artistes nurture and maximise their potential.

The actor, playwright, director, producer, educator and youth advocate can testify to what he regards as the “transformative power” of the performing arts.

He said he has lived it for much of his young life.

“There’s something deeply transformative about seeing someone gain confidence, find healing or simply feel seen through creative experiences,” Baptiste, 26, told Newsday on May 13.

“I realised that drama gave them the space to liberate themselves, express their truths and feel empowered to share their voice. That was my ‘yes’ moment, realising that the arts could truly change lives and that I wanted to be a part of that for as many people as possible.”

DNA Productions, which Baptiste co-founded with his friend and former schoolmate Aidan Adams in 2018, was established with this objective in mind.

He explained the concept, “DNA stands for ‘Dynamic Nurturing Abilities,’ but it also reflects the idea of being your most natural self. Just like your DNA is unique to you, so is your story. And we exist to help young people tell theirs authentically and unapologetically.”

Baptiste and Adams attended Naparima College in San Fernando and were both involved in the performing arts.

Baptiste had won the award for best overall actor in the Caribbean in the regional secondary school drama festival in Antigua in 2017 and Adams was also an award-winning pannist and guitarist.

He said establishing a forum to enable young people to explore their innate artistic talents seemed a natural progression.

“Its main purpose was to allow artistes, especially in Naparima College, to really get into the artforms,” he said of DNA Productions.

Baptiste said their stance was a marked departure from the school’s heavy emphasis on the academics.

“We just wanted a platform where we could also be ourselves artistically. So more persons joined the company and it spread to different schools in San Fernando.”

He said over the years, DNA Productions has grown to become one of TT’s largest acting academies.

Baptiste, who is also a full-time actor with the Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC), added the company has impacted the lives of over 6,000 students from more than 70 primary and secondary schools across the country.

“There aren’t many persons training a 13-year-old, 15-year-old or even a 65-year-old to be professional actors so we simply wanted to provide that opportunity to persons.”

He said their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Last October, DNA Productions was awarded most outstanding youth organisation at the National Youth Awards. Former Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings presented the award to Baptiste.

The company began hosting workshops in 2020 but its DNA Academy started in Trinidad in 2024. The academy is its flagship initiative.

The first cycle, which ran from February to April, began with just 24 students. Its intake grew to 55 students in the July-August cycle that same year.

DNA’s third cycle, which for the first time, included a Tobago class, took place from November 2024 to February 2025. It had a total enrolment of 94 students.

The company’s fourth cycle, Public Speaking and Creative Development, which is being held during the July-August vacation, already has over 140 students registered.

It will be held from July 12 across four locations: San Fernando, St Augustine, Tobago and Port of Spain.

Open to pre-teens, adolescents and adults, the eight-week programme covers a range of topics, including acting and drama; confidence-building; storytelling and writing, public speaking and presentation skills.

Baptiste told Newsday, “Some persons aren’t committed to a degree in acting or even a four-year or two-year course. So we said we would make something palatable for the average person who would also be interested in joining our academy.”

He said the programme, which will be conducted by professionals in the field of theatre, is expected to end with a special production.

“Each cycle culminates in either a theatre production or a short film and the cast is entirely made up of our students. Seeing them transform and take ownership of their art and their truth never gets old. We are expecting a fantastic turnout and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Baptiste was raised in a nuclear family in south Trinidad as the middle child and moved around quite a bit.

He attended several primary schools, which, he said, taught him to adapt quickly and connect with different types of people.

Baptiste said Naparima College was a major turning point in his life, both academically and creatively.

“That’s where a lot of my love for the arts was nurtured.”

Baptiste is humbled by the success he has achieved so far as an artiste.

At just 19, he wrote and directed the musical tragedy-comedy, Treasured Possessions, which explored the themes of teenage delinquency, identity, domestic violence and the sexual abuse of young women.

The play, set in a contemporary, school setting, followed the lives of Precious, who comes from an abusive home and enters into a relationship with a troubled young man named Alex.

Baptiste said, “The play dives into how these early traumas can affect your choices and sense of self. Writing it at 19 was a way for me to start real conversations about things that are too often ignored or silenced in our society.”

He’s written and produced several other plays, directed films and performed in various TPAC productions, including its adaptation of the Broadway musical, Once On This Island.

Baptiste also has co-ordinated school outreach initiatives via workshops and school tours.

“My work is very holistic, from writing scripts and directing productions to teaching, mentoring and building platforms for young talent to thrive.”

He said he draws inspiration for his work from various sources.

“I pull from my own experiences as a young man growing up in Trinidad and Tobago, my environment, the people I meet, the challenges and triumphs of everyday Caribbean life. Our country is rich with stories and I try to reflect that truthfully in my work. I also attribute all my importation and innovative initiatives to God.”

Baptiste regards DNA as his greatest achievement to date.

“The project closest to my heart is definitely DNA Productions. It started as a dream to create a safe, transformative space for young people to explore acting—not just as a hobby, but as a serious avenue for personal growth, healing, and professional development. What began as a small initiative has now grown into one of the largest youth-led acting movements in the country.

“DNA is not just about performing, it’s about unlocking confidence, discovering one’s voice and rewriting the narratives that hold people back.”

The actor said they’ve had numerous success stories.

“I have seen students come into the programme barely able to make eye contact and after week one, go on to command the stage or film set with power and grace. Some have even gone on to become filmmakers, performers and youth leaders themselves.”

He said DNA, which he now manages alongside another former Naparima College schoolmate Aquille Lange, has been immensely fulfilling.

“From our shows to our school programmes to our big showcases, each one feels like a celebration of purpose.”

Since forming the company, Baptiste said he has not experienced any major disappointments.

“Every challenge has been a stepping stone toward growth. Through DNA Productions, I’ve had the privilege to impact thousands of lives, whether it’s helping someone find their confidence, process difficult experiences or realise their creative potential. It’s been incredibly meaningful and I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve had to serve and grow with my community.”

Asked about his involvement with the TPAC, Baptiste recalled that in 2019 he gave himself three years to become a full-time actor.

“I trained and got prepared. I wrote on a piece of paper I would be a full-time actor in three years. I didn’t know how it would happen.”

Two years later, he said, “I nailed my first big regional ad. Two in fact.”

That same year, TPAC also was formed and hosted auditions.

“I’d been training for some time for this, so I simply nailed the auditions. It seems everything lined up perfectly that year.”

Baptiste said apart from being an actor with the TPAC, he also has contributed to several of its productions behind the scenes.

“It’s been a great space to grow artistically and collaborate with other talented creatives.’

The thespian also teaches a “business behind the arts class” to let students know that being an actor is not just about talent but understanding the structure of the industry.

How does he view the arts in TT?

“I think the arts are evolving beautifully. We became an independent nation in 1962, so in the grand scheme of things, we’re still growing – but growing strong. We now have two full-time national companies – National Theatre Arts Company and the Tobago Performing Arts Company, which I’m proud to be a part of.

“There are also many smaller, respected groups doing great work. And honestly, I think DNA has played a big part in that landscape too – we’ve really taken Trinidad by storm and continue to impact hundreds of young artistes each year.”

Baptiste said DNA Productions is currently exploring the possibility of including other artforms like dance, music, visual arts, writing and directing to its portfolio.

“So, DNA is growing into something even bigger – a full arts initiative where youth can access top-tier training and holistic creative expression, all under one roof.

“But more than anything, DNA is about community. It’s about building something meaningful, together. And to see it continuing to thrive. That’s the project of a lifetime.”