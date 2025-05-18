Crisis and survival: Tobago’s food production during World War II

Dr Rita Pemberton

The escalation of hostilities between the Axis powers and the Allies led to the declaration of war, more commonly called World War II, which lasted from September 1, 1939, to September 2, 1945. Although this was a European conflict, it attained global proportions with the main theatres of war occurring in Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Pacific and the Soviet Union, however, it seriously impacted colonial possessions in the Caribbean, which had nothing to do with the initial causes of the war.

As was customary whenever conflicts occurred between European powers, their Caribbean possessions were targeted by their opponents as a strategy to weaken their efforts at the main battle zones by the need to deploy some of their defensive mechanisms to the periphery areas. It was well known that the Caribbean islands were heavily dependent on shipping for trade and communication with their imperial possessors; hence, obstructions on shipping could paralyse trade in the region and seriously impair communication between the imperial countries and their colonial possessions and cause great hardship to the population. Such a development could provide opportunities for the spread of communist ideas espoused by the Axis powers to take hold in the region, which the imperial powers sought to avoid at all costs. On the other hand, the imperial powers wanted to reduce importation to be able to reduce the number of trading ships and the costs of defending their colonies to make maximum use of their ships and other resources in the main war effort.

Trinidad was specially targeted because of its newly operating oil industry, which provided energy for British ships, so it was an important strategy of the enemies to impose a blockade on trading ships coming to the island. As a result, the supply of many items of food, some of which were considered essential.

The war caused a major shift in the focus of colonial policy in TT. Normally, with respect to agriculture, the policy focus was on items which were marketable on the international market and could earn healthy profits for the imperial treasury or else were of strategic significance. Trinidad’s oil gave it prominence in the British war effort. The focus of agricultural policy in the colony was on sugar plantations, which remained the dominant export crop because cocoa was on the decline since 1922. Food production was not considered a major undertaking and did not attract government policy attention.

War aside, Tobago was in crisis, the island’s treasury was empty, and infrastructural development was not given primacy of attention. The island’s major problems also included the lack of employment, the low wages offered for all forms of employment, bad roads and the absence of roads in many rural areas, which created difficulties to transport of food items from gardens where they are produced to market in the main population centres and the lack of a water supply problem since a central water supply did not exist on the island.

Despite these challenges, food production was a major activity in Tobago, where the sugar industry was dead and there was no major export crop to replace it. The population sought to survive by continuing the age-old African practices that had been important during the American Revolution in the 1780s, when trade was disrupted and a food shortage occurred on the island. In a bid to prevent the decimation of the enslaved population, the allocation of food garden plots to enslaved adults was mandated to replace imported food with local food production. This practice was continued across the 19th century.

When Trinidad and Tobago were formed into one colony, food items were Tobago’s main exports to Trinidad. Despite the difficulties of communication between the two islands and calls from within Tobago, despite calls from individuals and groups in Tobago. Despite these obstacles, the production and export of food was conducted by farmers, fishermen, traffickers and sloop and boat owners who navigated the waters between the two islands to sell the produce. Early in the 20th century, Tobago was labelled “the food basket” of Trinidad. This was an important service since the price of imported food had escalated beyond the affordability of Trinidad’s labouring population and the large number of unemployed in that island. Tobago’s food items were snapped up by eager buyers when the vessels arrived at the Port in Port of Spain, where there was high demand for the fruit, vegetables and provisions which were brought from Tobago. Tobago was supplying cheap food to the Trinidadian public. But Tobago was not only growing food, for there was a culture of food processing and preservation which developed in the humble homes and kitchens in Tobago.

The items exported from Tobago included ground provisions, pigeon peas, coconut oil, cassava flour, farine, smoked fish, dried fish, corn meal, chicken, eggs, goats and pigs, starch balls, cocoa balls, chilli bibi, benne balls and other candies. This trade provided an important employment chain on the island from the fisherman and farmers through the processors who made the coconut oil, the farine and the corn and cassava flour and corned fish, traffickers who bought produce for resale in Trinidad, loaders who worked on the port, boatmen and sloop owners. Important as the exercise was to the population of Tobago, government officials were not moved to implement policies which supported this exercise until the war food crisis loomed.

This trade was of critical importance to Trinidad before the war, when it was essential to diffuse the tide of protest which enveloped the island during the decade of the 1930s and threatened to explode further during the war years. Because of the restrictions imposed by the other islands, which had established trading links with Trinidad, the food items which they would normally supply were kept for the survival of their own populations. With food supplies from Grenada and St Vincent cut off, that from Tobago became very important to population survival in Trinidad.

As the crisis clouds hung dangerously over Trinidad, in 1939, the government launched a Grow More Food Campaign, established a department under a Food Controller with the specific aim to increase self-sufficiency, decrease dependency on imports and ensure the distribution of essential items across the country. Land was made available, emergency war gardens were established, estates and cane farmers were mandated to devote 40 per cent of their land to food production, and the population was encouraged to consume ground provisions to replace rice. The department also provided recipes for the use of those these recipes, which did not pay homage to the creative ways women in Tobago had applied to food preparation in their humble kitchens, but the Trinidadian public was taught that ground provisions were not only “poor people food” and the ways to make ground provisions more “gentrified” were illustrated. Demonstrations of various forms of food preservation, drying, canning bottling were encouraged across the country again, without reference to the well-established processing and preservation practices in Tobago.

Across the war period, shortages of imported items continued, the flour shortage forced several bakeries out of business, meat and fish shortages caused frequent brawls in the Port of Spain market, but there was a significant increase in local food production. There was no food shortage in Tobago, but the population continued to struggle with the crises wrought by the continuation of infrastructural deficiencies and lack of employment opportunities after the war ended, while it continued to export food to Trinidad. The Trinidad population continued to face unemployment and rising prices after 1942. The termination of the war did not bring an end to the crisis which it stirred.