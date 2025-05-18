Couva hospital, UWI Debe campus among key projects getting attention

SITE VISIT: From left, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, Minister in the Ministry of Health Dr Rishad Seecheran and Head of Medicine Dr Aneesa Ragbir, inspect medical devices at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility during a site visit on May 13. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Health

The new government has a slew of both infrastructure and road projects to be completed under its guidance. Some of the projects were started under Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s previous term (2010-2015), while others began under former prime minister Dr Rowley (2015-2025).

The government said it intends to fulfil its campaign promises to deliver the projects even though cash flow is restrticted.

Here are some of them:

Couva Hospital

The UNC-led People’s Partnership coalition government, in 2015, opened the $1.6 billion Couva Children’s Hospital. However, being voted out that same year, the building was not commissioned.

In 2018, then prime minister Dr Rowley had said it would become a teaching hospital run by UWI.

It was also renamed the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

In 2020, during the height of the covid19 pandemic, to treat acute cases and subsequently as a step-down facility.

Now, in 2025, Persad-Bissessar has said her government will see the hospital return to its original name and desired use.

On May 13, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe and Minister in the Health Ministry Dr Rishad Seecharan toured the facility.

In a press release, the ministry said the two were accompanied by ministry officials and representatives from Udecott (Urban Development Corporation of TT).

“The site visit facilitated a gap analysis, facility assessment and a review and verification of assets to determine the hospital’s readiness for utilisation.”

Bodoe, via WhatsApp, told Newsday they looked at “exactly what services were currently being provided at the facility and (documented) the assets.

“However, it does appear that the facility is currently grossly underutilised being used as a step-down facility with only 20 inpatients. Of additional concern is the fact that both the CT scanner and MRI machines are not functioning.

“There was also laboratory and other equipment present, which appears to have never been used.”

He said a full report from the Health Ministry is expected to be delivered soon.

“This will inform the pathway required to bring to full operation the Couva Hospital for the benefit of more citizens.”

UWI Penal/Debe campus

Another project delivered by the UNC-led People’s Partnership coalition government that was not used for its intended purpose, but as a quarantine facility during the covid19 pandemic.

UWI’s website says the budget for the campus was $499 million and was set to be completed by 2014. Construction began in August 2012.

When Newsday visited recently, one of the signs on the outside had missing letters, which now makes it read: University of the West Indies, St Augtine (sic), outh (sic) Campus, Penal-Debe.

Looking on from the outside, some of the buildings had mild discolouration but seemed otherwise fine.

UWI’s website says it includes a hall of residence for 100 students, a signature building for the faculty of law, an academic building for the other programmes and Roytec, a student union building, recreational facilities and parking.

Media reports in 2019 indicated UWI said a faculty of medical sciences would replace the initial plan for a faculty of law. The reports also said the campus would be opened for the 2019/2020 academic year.

And in 2023, former education minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the campus would be used as a medical school. She had said part of the financing for that would include a $330 million bond and that the details were being “worked out.”

Asked for an update on the facility’s readiness, UWI, St Augustine principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine said the university will be issuing a press release next week.

Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John said there will be a walk-through of the campus soon.

San Fernando Waterfront project

Over the years, both PNM and UNC-led governments had plans for further development of San Fernando’s waterfront.

In 2013, under the UNC, San Fernando mayor Navi Muradali turned the sod for the development of the boardwalk. At that time, $6 million was allocated.

In 2017, under the PNM, Cabinet named the project’s executing agencies as the Land Settlement Agency, the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott), the San Fernando City Corporation and the PTSC (Public Transport Services Commission).

As reported in the Newsday in 2021, $5 million was allocated to relocate squatters, another $5 million to relocate the PTSC garage from King’s Wharf to a facility in Golconda once occupied by bankrupt Brazilian company Construtora OAS, and $3 million to restore the Plaza San Carlos District Historic Centre. Additionally, $8 million was allocated to land reclamation.

In 2018, then minister of works and transport Rohan Sinanan said $143 million had been allocated over a two-year period for the start of the project.

Udecott’s website says the project also includes a public car park (delivered in 2023, costing $132 million), coastal wall development, a new water taxi terminal, improved fishing facilities at King’s Wharf (delivered in 2025, costing $35 million), an administrative building, hotel, apartment complex, among other things.

However, Persad-Bissessar recently said her government would not move forward with the PNM’s plans to build a high-rise apartment complex as part of it. Leading up to the April 28 general election, she said her government would terminate $300 million in housing contracts under the project.

“Who are those houses for? Who can afford that land?” she asked during a political meeting.

She said the land should, instead, be used for industrial development.

Solomon Hochoy Highway extension

There are still incomplete sections of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to areas including the Mosquito Creek, Debe to Mon Desir, La Brea and Point Fortin.

Under the People’s Partnership in 2011, OAS was awarded the contract for the project, which was estimated to cost $5.3 billion. This contract was terminated in 2016 and work resumed several years later under local contractors.

Substantive sections have been completed, with cutoffs to areas including Rousillac, Fyzabad, Vance River and others.

Coronation Park redevelopment project

Coronation Park in Point Fortin was undergoing a redevelopment process under the previous government. The old bleachers were torn down and the former MP Kennedy Richards Jr said phase one of the project included grubbing of the field, soil testing, a bore test. In its entirety, he said the project will include a pavilion that seats 1,000 people, an eight-lane racetrack and football field. Its estimated completion date was sometime in 2026.

No average cost was provided.