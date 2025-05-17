Yellow-level weather alert in effect

A woman crosses a flooded road. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Met Office has issued a yellow-level weather alert for Trinidad and Tobago, saying periods of rain with a medium chance of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected.

The advisory was issued for May 17 at 6 pm and is set to remain in effect until 6 pm on May 18.

The Met Office warned that possible street and/or flash flooding will occur in areas so prone.

Localised ponding in low-lying areas, landslips and landslides, agitated sea conditions, electrical surges, movement of unsecured items and loose vegetation can also all be expected.