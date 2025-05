Time for healing

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: We are all thankful for our freedom. We enjoy many blessings in our beautiful country.

The general election has come and gone. To our newly elected representatives, we wish you well.

Now, let us all heal from our differences and be united. We need to all work together. Unity is strength.

It is imperative that we be dedicated and committed to building a great country.

God bless our nation.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town