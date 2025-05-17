SWRHA closes probe against doctor over newspaper comments

Dr Joel Teelucksingh. -

THE South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has closed its probe against specialist medical officer Dr Joel Teelucksingh over statements made in a newspaper column he wrote earlier this year titled The Emperor's New Hospital.

A May 16 letter signed by SWRHA CEO Brian Amour said the investigation had concluded and the investigator recommended "no further action be taken."

"As such, you are informed that this matter is now considered closed."

Teelucksingh told Newsday he was relieved the investigation had concluded and was cleared of any wrongdoing.

"From the beginning in March 2025, I stood by the truth – and the truth stood by me. What was dressed up as an investigation was, in reality, an attempt at censorship. An effort to intimidate, to silence and to discourage honest conversation. But I did nothing wrong. I write not out of malice, but out of a duty to my patients, my profession and the public."

He added: "This was never just about me. It was about freedom of expression, professional responsibility and the right to care deeply and say so out loud. That right must never be taken for granted."

Teelucksingh said he holds no bitterness toward those who tried to make an example of him and pledged to continue his advocacy through his work, newspaper column and television programme.

He said he was not considering taking legal action against the SWRHA.

"While many have encouraged me to pursue legal action, I have chosen not to – out of principle and respect for the public. I see no reason to burden taxpayers with the consequences of a few individuals’ poor judgment. One hopes that whoever attempted this will not be allowed to do so again."

Teelucksingh thanked God, his family, friends, journalists, his legal team and other well-wishers for their support and strength throughout the ordeal.

"Your messages, your prayers, your belief in me gave me strength when I needed it most. You reminded me that I was never alone."

Teelucksingh was represented by Freedom Law Chambers, headed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.

"The clever use of a satirical piece to convey an important message of political deception is protected by the constitutional right of freedom of expression and speech," Ramlogan said in a release.

The column published in the Guardian newspaper on March 21 was a satirical story about an emperor rushing to open an incomplete, unusable hospital ahead of an election under the guise of being "practically complete."

The piece was an apparent poke at former prime minister Dr Rowley and his administration, who marked the "practical completion" of the Port of Spain General Hospital's Central Block, on March 10, which, despite the fanfare, was not ready for use.

The SWRHA sent Teelucksingh on administrative leave on March 22 while his column garnered popularity on social media.

The next day, the then minister of health, Terrence Deyalsingh, instructed that the specialist medical officer be reinstated.

"Whilst I find his opinions and writings sometimes controversial, I am a firm believer in free speech even at my own personal expense. In that belief, I have directed that Dr Teelucksingh be immediately reinstated and the investigation be conducted whilst he is on the job," Deyalsingh said in a ministry release.