Rome: Ultimate Soca Champion to be bigger, better in 2026

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin presents Blaka Dan with his one million dollar cheque - Photos by Enrique Rupert

Director of Ultimate Soca Champion Jerome “Rome” Precilla says this year's edition of the competition came together in just four weeks – a rushed timeline that did not allow for the original vision to be brought to life.

Though proud the competition was successfully executed, Precilla said he remains optimistic that the 2026 edition will deliver a more impactful production that will benefit both the artistes and their managers.

He spoke at the Ultimate Soca Champion prize-giving ceremony at the Bungalow Restaurant and Lounge, St Clair on May 14.

The competition, which mirrored international reality television, showcased the background story of some of its competitors. In addition, it showcased soca school – a one-day event geared at helping artistes and managers understand the industry better.

"The goal is that in 2026, the partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Community Development and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) is that the soca school will be expanded to last over a few weeks and get the information into the artistes."

Precilla said he disliked the "hustle mentality" of the music industry in Trinidad and Tobago and said the Ultimate Soca Champion was aimed at changing that aspect of it.

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin said the show was something new and fresh that represented TT's culture in a positive light.

"It's not about a contest, it is a testament to our identity and a celebration of our collective thought. Soca is more than music; it is our identity.

"The Ultimate Soca Champion, with its groundbreaking million-dollar prize, sends a powerful message that our cultural legacy is worthy of national investment and global recognition."

Benjamin said she had been listening to stakeholders for the last week and said the support of the ministry will be forthcoming.

"Events like these push you to evolve and innovate and to create to reach higher. My ministry is deeply committed to supporting the journey beyond the stage through access to professional studios and opportunities of international collaboration.

"Talent may open the door, but training keeps it open. My ministry is committed to this. That is why we are investing not only in your artistry but also in your development as cultural entrepreneurs."

Benjamin gave a brief overview of what can be expected with her at the helm of the ministry.

"You can expect new workshops on songwriting, branding, the business of music, and stagecraft.

"We are working with partners like the Ultimate Soca Champion to develop a broader cultural ecosystem line that can host annual festivals, youth cultural exchanges and cutting-edge digital platforms."

She said the initiatives were geared to take the artiste voices from "San Fernando to Moruga and from Point Fortin to Paris."

Precilla said over 78,000 people viewed the show on CNC3, while 6,000 people attended live.

The show was also broadcasted throughout the Caribbean as well as globally through Pavillion Plus – a streaming website.

Precilla said the exact figure of viewers regionally and internationally was not known.

Precilla added over three million people were seen engaging with the social media page over a one-month period.

"Artistes who were a bit sceptical or did not get to participate this year, I am telling you you're missing out on an opportunity and inviting you all to enter next year.

"Even though you may not win one year, it is a lot of exposure."

At the prize-giving ceremony, winner Wrenroy Ogiste (Blaka Dan) received his one million dollar cheque. Akhenaton Lewis (Yung Bredda) received his second-place cheque of $300,000 as well as the Bmobile People's Champion.

In third was Akeem Chance (Preedy), who received $150,000.

As for the Youth Soca Champion, Sucre walked away with the $200,000 grand prize. Verrse came in second winning $75,000 and in third was Christo, who claimed $40,000. .