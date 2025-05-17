Robinson-Regis mourns Zwade, calls for gun control

TRINCITY/MALONEY MP Camille Robinson-Regis has extended heartfelt condolences after the tragic shooting and subsequent death of teenager Zwade Alleyne as she called for stronger measures to protect communities and gun control.

In a statement to Newsday on May 16, just one day after Alleyne, 17, lost a five-day battle for his life, Robinson-Regis lamented the devastating loss and the ongoing threat posed by illegal guns.

Alleyne was struck by a stray bullet on May 10, while standing near the front door of his Building 12 apartment in Maloney Gardens.

“As the Member of Parliament for the community and as a mother, I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of young Zwade Alleyne,” she said.

“This senseless act of violence has cast a heavy shadow over our community and is a painful reminder of the urgent need to confront gun violence in our society.”

Robinson-Regis said she has been in contact with Alleyne’s mother, offering support through the family’s ordeal.

“From Monday (May 12) until yesterday (May 15), we maintained constant communication, as our entire constituency came together in prayer and hope for Zwade’s recovery. I also spoke with Zwade’s football coach, whose heartbreak echoes the pain felt across Trincity and Maloney.”

Describing Alleyne as a young man filled with promise and potential, she urged citizens and leaders alike to come together to demand safer streets and stricter gun control measures.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew and cherished him. May his memory drive us to fight harder for a society where children are safe and free from the fear of gun violence.”

Alleyne’s uncle and football coach, Keron Bethelmy, said the family is planning his funeral, though arrangements are not yet finalised. He reminded the public of a prayer and peace walk set for May 18 in Zwade’s memory and invited all to attend in solidarity.

Alleyne was liming with friends on the third floor of his apartment complex when gunmen entered the car park from the southern side and opened fire indiscriminately. Zwade was struck in the head. He briefly got to his feet before collapsing again.

It was his uncle, Bethelmy, who took him to the hospital.

He was warded at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for five days. On the morning of May 15, doctors warned his family to prepare for the worst.

The bullet entered near Alleyne’s left ear and exited through the back of his skull, leaving damage to his brain which was so severe and extensive that he was declared brain-dead by doctors.

Alleyne succumbed to his injuries hours later, at 4.15 pm.