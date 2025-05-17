Reckless to scrap points system

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: TT’s road safety record is not merely a matter of concern; it is an ongoing national tragedy. Our roads are plagued by an entrenched culture of recklessness, incompetence, and impunity. Against this backdrop, the government's proposal to scrap the demerit points system must be viewed not as just a routine policy adjustment, but as a catastrophic regression in our pursuit of public safety.

For decades it has been an open secret that not all driving licences in this country were earned through demonstrated competence. The predictable result has been a proliferation of unskilled, dangerous drivers legally operating vehicles on our roads.

Today, thanks to the proliferation of dashcams and indisputable statistics from the police and Arrive Alive, the dangers are no longer anecdotal – they are recorded, catalogued, and undeniable.

The demerit points system was introduced as a critical tool to confront this entrenched problem. It serves a dual purpose.

First, it punishes dangerous drivers through a clear and escalating system of sanctions – from fines to suspensions and ultimately revocation of licences for repeat offenders.

Second, it acts as a deterrent by encouraging drivers to adopt safer practices to avoid accruing points, fostering a (desired) culture of accountability and compliance.

Moreover, the system incentivises long-term behavioural change. Drivers who maintain a clean record for over two years see their points expunged, providing motivation to improve and sustain safer driving habits. Simultaneously, the system identifies high-risk drivers early, allowing for timely intervention before they become a lethal threat to other road users.

Undoubtedly, the system has faced challenges – patchy enforcement, public apathy, and procedural hiccups. Yet these are not valid grounds for dismantling it (if these are indeed the grounds). On the contrary, they highlight the need for greater investment in enforcement, public education, and system refinement.

To scrap the system entirely is not to solve its problems, but to surrender to them. It is an act of policy cowardice and a betrayal of the many stakeholders – from law enforcement to road safety advocates – who invested time, resources, and expertise in contributing to its development and implementation.

Even the prior administration recognised the need for measured reform rather than wholesale repeal, proposing refresher courses as an alternative to immediate suspensions. This is a pragmatic, proportionate approach that respects both the intent and the long-term objectives of the system.

I doubt we would disagree on the following: we live in a country where lawlessness festers unchecked in far too many quarters. Removing one of the few effective instruments of road accountability sends an unmistakable message to the public: traffic laws are optional, consequences are negotiable, and recklessness will continue to go unpunished.

To scrap the demerit point system is not merely a step backwards; it is, to me, a reckless devolution into deeper societal dysfunction. If we claim to be serious about saving lives, improving road safety, and fostering a culture of responsibility, this ill-conceived proposal must be decisively abandoned and, rather, aim for reform and improvement of the system.

MARISE K JOHNCILLA

OSH consultant