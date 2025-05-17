PNM chooses new leader on June 22

PNM PRO Faris Al-Rawi. - File photo

A new PNM political leader will be chosen by party members casting ballots on June 22, with the results being announced at a special party convention a week later on June 29.

This news was presented by party's public relations officer Faris Al-Rawi on May 16 at a briefing at Balisier House, Port of Spain.

He said the General Council earlier had just agreed – almost unanimously – to the special convention date, with just two abstentions out of about 100 people present and no one voting against.

Al-Rawi said all 16 elected posts in the party would be up for grabs, ranging from political leader to social media officer.

He said balloting would be done across each of Trinidad and Tobago's 41 constituencies, as supervised by a pre-existing 17-person PNM election supervisory committee.

Saying it will be done under a one man, one vote system and that members' financial wholeness would not be checked, he said, "Every member of the PNM shall be eligible to vote."

He said the PNM had held a special convention after the demise of each of its leaders, namely the death of Dr Eric Williams, the election defeat of George Chambers, Dr Keith Rowley's taking over from Patrick Manning, and now upon the exit of Rowley as leader.

Al-Rawi said the General Council now felt the post of political leader should coincide with that of opposition leader. Saying the PNM had just experimented with two different holders of these posts, he said the party was properly judged on that decision on April 28, that is, the day of its massive defeat in the general election.

He said the General Council had a very open discussion chaired by party chairman Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

Al-Rawi gave his personal support for Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles to become PNM political leader.

He suggested the installation of a new party leader could facilitate some discussion about the general election results, as he noted that while in the 2010 election the swing voters went to the UNC, in 2025 many voters just stayed home based on turnout numbers, which he said meant no electoral endorsement of the UNC.

Al-Rawi said much work must be done to encourage people to return to the PNM.

In the question session, he said the splitting of the opposition leader and PNM leader posts had been unprecedented and had not worked here.

Asked about the delay between ballots cast and results declared, he said this was not the first time the PNM is conducting its elections this way.

Placing much faith in the party's election supervisory committee, Al-Rawi said, "There is full scrutiny, just like polling day."

He said slates were allowed.

Otherwise he said the party was now in a reflective state after its election loss.

"I couldn't, and the PNM couldn't, convince its people to turn up."

Former PNM vice chairman Robert Le Hunte, in a text to Newsday, indicated his strong support for the General Council's decision.

"I fully support the PNM General Council’s move to hold a convention by the end of June. This is a critical moment in our party’s history, following a significant electoral defeat and the resignation of the political leader (Dr Keith Rowley) and executive team.

"As I’ve long advocated, party members must be included in shaping the way forward – especially at defining moments like this."

Le Hunte said the PNM cannot afford to remain leaderless.

"The country needs a strong, organised opposition, and that begins with electing a new leadership team with a clear mandate from the membership.

"This step mirrors our approach in 2010 after electoral defeat, when the party moved quickly to instal new leadership and regain its footing. Six weeks from now, we must do the same. The rebuilding starts now. Let’s get to work."