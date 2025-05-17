New Grant man stabbed for 'watching' man's wife

A 44-year-old New Grant man was stabbed multiple times by a man who accused him of watching his wife in Gasparillo on May 16.

The victim told officers at the Gasparillo Police Station that he was approached by the man he knew around 1.20 pm while at Bonne Aventure Road.

The victim said the man accused him of watching his wife and began stabbing him in the back with a knife. After a short struggle, the victim said he was able to get the knife away from his attacker.

PC Meah and other officers visited the scene where they saw the accused walking along Bonne Aventure Road.

Police said the accused allegedly assaulted PC Meah while he attempted to arrest the suspect.

Officers were able to detain the man, but he kicked and broke off the rear bumper of the police vehicle while they were trying to put him inside the car.

The suspect was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for assessment.