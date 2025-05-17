New Chapter Academy stumble at King of the Courts basketball tourney

Members of the New Chapter Academy Warriors team collect their winners' cheque for winning the Destiny Invitational Arima League premiership final on April 27. - Photo courtesy Chevon LeGendre

Trinidad and Tobago's New Chapter Global Sports Academy (NCA) Warriors squad concluded the preliminary phase of the King of the Courts Club Basketball Championships in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, against Diker Sports after press time on May 16.

The TT team were hoping for a positive result in their final contest after losing both opening matches against Tortola of the host nation and Santo Domingo of Puerto Rico.

In their first match at the Multipurpose Sports Complex, TT went down 78-46 on May 14. Tyrik Singh was TT’s top scorer with 14 points while Sadiki Guerra netted ten points and Jelani Valley eight.

Top scoring for the home team were Antwain Johnson (15), Tavon Phillips (13) and Kalu Ezikpe (ten).

In their second match, TT lost 70-53 to Santo Domingo. Guerra (13) was their top scorer this time around while Singh (11) also chipped in, with Steven Lewis (seven) also among the points.

The two results put TT in cellar position in Group A, with Tortola at the top, Santo Domingo second and Diker Sports third.

Group B comprises of Cayman Islands’ Blazers, RBA Elites, St Kitts and Haiti.