Missing boy, 10, found

TEN-YEAR-OLD Aiden Ramlochan was reunited with his family after being missing for three hours on May 15.

Newsday understands the Standard Four student of the Princes Town ASJA Primary School was reported missing when his father arrived at the school around 3 pm to pick him up, but could not find him.

A bulletin was sent out to the community who joined the search along with Ramlochan’s relatives, school officials, Hunters Search and Rescue Team and the police.

He was spotted by Safarah Singh and a parent of another student Sharaffat Hosein and returned him to the school’s compound.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for South/Central Wayne Mystar commended those who assisted in the search, especially Singh and Hosein.

Mystar also shared the guidelines for parents and guardians to help protect their children, including:

Communication with schools:

-Ensure that schools have up-to-date contact information for all parents or guardians.

-Confirm daily pick-up arrangements with your child, and inform the school of any changes promptly.

Teach children safety protocols:

-Reinforce the importance of staying on school grounds while waiting to be picked up.

-Teach your children to identify trusted adults and safe places in case they are uncertain or feel unsafe.

Monitor use of technology:

-Encourage age-appropriate use of mobile devices and ensure children know how to reach you in an emergency.

-Use school and community chat groups responsibly to share accurate information during emergencies.

Community vigilance:

-Get to know the parents and children in your local school community.

-Don’t hesitate to join or support community-based search and support efforts, as demonstrated by the residents of Princes Town.

School protocols:

-Schools are encouraged to review and reinforce dismissal protocols to prevent confusion during end-of-day transitions.