Mighty oxtail

Oxtail soup -

The mighty oxtail or what used to be the humble oxtail, (as it used to be a very economical cut, but having gained in popularity in recent years prices have risen), is the culinary name for the tail of cattle. Formerly, it referred only to the tail of an ox or steer, a castrated male. But today it comes from the tail of a cow of either sex.

A common meal for the enslaved during colonialisation, this being the part of the animal that was discarded by the plantation owners. Often struggling to consume adequate portions of protein the tail of the ox presented one such way. Using their traditional method of "burning the sugar" to colourise the meat and their penchant for creating one pot cuisines oxtail stew was born. They used whatever aromatics were on hand spiced it up with hot peppers and further enhanced the depth of flavour by adding the allspice berry which is actually native to the West Indies, southern Mexico and central Americas but which was actually discovered by the Spanish explorers who mistook its appearance for peppers.

An oxtail typically weighs two-four pounds and is skinned and cut into short lengths, usually about two inches. Each section will have a marrow filled bone at the centre, with the surrounding meat being gelatinous in texture

Oxtail requires a long time to cook since it's so bony and fatty, here in the Caribbean it’s included in a hearty and very nourishing soup, and also in delightful slow cooked stew.

Oxtail is very popular in Jamaica where they add butter beans to the stew which makes the gravy thick and hearty.

Yes, its fatty but delightfully so, when cooked slowly, the meat becomes tender, and luscious, and well it’s hard not to use one’s fingers and lick the platter clean.

West Indian oxtail soup

2 lbs oxtail, jointed into 2 inch pieces

1 tbs ground herb seasoning

1 tbs vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic,minced

1 large onion, chopped

⅓ cup chopped chive

2 tbs chopped celery

1 pimento pepper, chopped

2 sprigs thyme

1 hot pepper

½ lb pumpkin, peeled and cubed

2 lbs provisions, sweet potato, dasheen, cut into 2 inch pieces

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Dumplings

Rub herb seasoning onto oxtail and marinate for about 30 minutes.

Add oil to a large soup pot, sear oxtail on both sides to brown, add garlic, onion, chive, celery, pimento pepper and thyme, cover with about eight cups water and boil until oxtail is tender, one hour.

Skin off any fat and froth from the surface.

Add more water if you need to and bring the soup back to a boil.

Add pumpkin, and hot pepper, cook for another 15 minutes until tender, add provisions stir, and cook for 15 minutes, add dumplings and finish cooking, another ten minutes.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Serves 4 to 6

Use the cinnamon dumpling recipe below, omit the cinnamon if you prefer.

Cinnamon dumplings

2 cups flour

2 tsp butter

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and rub butter into flour until mixture is grainy, slowly all water and knead to a stiff dough.

Cover and let rest for about 30 minutes.

Divide dumpling dough into 2 pieces, roll each piece into a long rope like shape about 12 inches in length, cut into 3 inch lengths, flatten slightly and drop into boiling water. cook until dumplings float to the top of the pot then drop into oxtail stew and simmer for about 15 minutes.

Jamaican stewed oxtail with butter beans

2 lbs oxtail, sliced into 1½ inch pieces

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs minced chives

1 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tbs chopped celery

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 tbs brown sugar

1 large sprig French thyme

1 pimento pepper, seeded and chopped

8 pimento berries

1 tbs chopped ginger

1 large onion chopped

1 bunch green seasoning, cleaned and chopped

1 10- oz tin butter beans drained

salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbs flour

2 tbs ketchup

Trim meat of fat, season with garlic, chives, vinegar and celery.

Set aside for one hour.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add sugar and caramelize to a dark brown colour (until smoking and frothy but not black), add oxtail slices and turn quickly, browning all pieces well, add the rest of the ingredients, turn well and season with salt and pepper.

Cook for a few minutes then turn heat to low and add water to just cover oxtails, cover and simmer-cook until tender, about 40-60 minutes, basing occasionally and adding more water if needed.

Remove about one cup of gravy and mix in the flour and ketchup, making sure there is a smooth slurry.

Add this back to the pot along with the butter beans, simmer for another 10 minutes.

Serves 4 to 6

Creole stewed oxtail

2 lbs oxtail, jointed

1 tbs ground herb seasoning

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbs minced garlic

1 1-inch knob fresh ginger, grated

2 tbs red wine vinegar

3 1 tbs yoghurt

1 tbs brown rum

2 tbs brown sugar

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 pimento pepper, chopped

1 tsp tomato paste

½ tbs roucou

⅓ cup French thyme leaves

1 hot pepper, optional

1 tsp salt

Approx 6 cups water

Remove any excess fat from oxtail. Combine herb seasoning, black pepper, garlic, ginger, vinegar, yoghurt and rum. Rub onto oxtail, cover and and marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

Heat oil in a Dutch oven, add sugar and caramelise to a dark brown colour, sear oxtail on both sides to brown, add, onion, pimento pepper, tomato paste, roucou and thyme, add all spice berries, lower heat and cover, cook until oxtail begins to release some of its juices.

You can pressure cook it on high for 20 minutes at this point, add about 2 cups of water.

If continuing on the stovetop, add about 2 cups water and simmer for with about, one hour until tender.

Skin off any fat and from the surface.

Adjust seasonings.

Serves 4

