Marlins' Alexander, Alleyne win on night one of National Long Course Champs

Nikoli Blackman - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Marlins swimmers Isaiah Alexander and Jonna Alleyne won two of the three competitive events on night one of the National Open Long Course Championships, which splashed off at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, on May 16.

In the mixed 11-and-over 800-metre freestyle timed final, Alexander, 16, clocked nine minutes and 28.48 seconds (9:28.48) to best 46 other competing swimmers.

Club mate Zion Applewhaite came in second in 9:43.43 while Tidal Wave’s Stachys Harley touched the wall in third place, in 9:50.02.

Marlins’ Marena Martinez (9:52.94) and Zara Persico (10:05.47) were fourth and fifth respectively overall, and first and second in the female division.

In the girls 10-and-under 200m freestyle, a Marlins trio of Alleyne, Chloe-Marie Julien and Jiah Robertson splashed to a one-two-three finish respectively.

Alleyne clocked 2:54.37, Julien 2:55.36 and Robertson 3:03.53.

Marlins’ Alexa Gill (3:04.75) and Tidal Wave’s Zaakiyah Ovid (3:08.68) completed the top five finishers respectively.

In the final competitive event on night one, Blue Dolphins’ Harvey Gibbins (2:48.23) topped the field followed by Point Fortin Aqua Darts’ Keoma Thompson (2:48.34) and Blue Dolphins’ Kamden Williams (2:57.00) respectively.

Additionally, US-based swimmers Nikoli Blackman and Zarek Wilson, both unattached, advanced as the top two fastest swimmers in the boys 11-and-over 100m freestyle, and were scheduled to battle for top honours on night two, after press time on May 16.

In the heats, Blackman clocked 48.56 seconds while Wilson stopped the clock on 50.55. Locally-based athletes Zachary Anthony (51.44) and Tidal Wave’s Johann-Matthew Matamoro (52.52) were the next two fastest qualifiers.

Wilson is also chasing glory in the 100m freestyle and advanced as the fastest qualifier in 55.20. Jamaican Nelson Denny (56.30) was second fastest and Point Fortin’s Cadell Lyons (56.54) third best.

Also qualifying, surprisingly eighth fastest, was Florida-based and two-time Olympian Dylan Carter, who clocked 1:00.88.

Multiple other locally-based swimmers like Ornella Walker, Anpherne Bernard, Toni Rae Yates and Tyla Ho A Shu are among others also in action at the four-day meet.