Dragon Boys Tassa Band tops Republic Bank tassa taal competition

The Dragon Boys Tassa Group from New Grant give placed first at the 41st Dhol Bhaje, Senior Tassa Competition. The group was also won the People’s Choice at the competition. - Photos by Innis Francis

INNIS FRANCIS

The 41st annual Dhol Bhaje, Senior Tassa Competition, held at Samar Entertainment Centre in Debe on May 10, featured a picturesque display of colour and costumes.

The competition, hosted by Republic Bank, Penal branch, fostered camaraderie and showcased the drummers' artistry with a contemporary mix.

For a second consecutive year, Dragon Boys Tassa Band from New Grant led by Nankissoor Rampartap retained the title with a blend of beats consistent with tikora, chowbola, nagara, dingolay and the calypso beat being the group’s hand of choice all fused into one to produce their presentation – Rhythm of Our People.

Rondel Rampartap whose grandfather Rampartap Ragoonanan started the group 40 years ago said their key to longevity over the years is their passion for the artform as a family group.

He said the the group would always adhere to Sham Mohammed’s (founder of Mastana Bahar) teaching, that “virtue lies not necessarily in the prize but in the struggle.”

Rampartap said: “We are passionate about tassa. It is not a burden to us, we balance this with quality time and to have fun.”

Outside of the core members their presentation was inclusive of a full cultural production, with the accompaniment of East Indian and African dance groups, and moko jumbies.

The bands were judged on presentation, clarity, tonal balance, rhythm and harmony during a ten-minute stint on stage.