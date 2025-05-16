WI coach Daren Sammy wants winning ODI start to 2025

West Indies’ head coach Daren Sammy. - File photo

WEST INDIES head coach Daren Sammy has set his sights firmly on victory as the maroon bowl off their 2025 One-Day International (ODI) season with a three-match series against hosts Ireland, from May 21–25.

Fixated on his long-term goal of qualification and success at the 2027 ICC World Cup, Sammy said winning this away series is the immediate objective.

The series marks the West Indies’ return to ODI cricket after a five-month break, their last outing being a 3-0 home series sweep of Bangladesh in December 2024. In November, the maroon also pulled off a 2-1 home series victory against England.

Sammy, who took the reins of the ODI team in 2023, views this series as another stepping stone in the long journey toward the 2027 World Cup.

“We’ve made home a fortress for us in the Caribbean in the one-day format. We are looking to get wins overseas as well,” he said. “Ireland is a team that is very competitive at home but we have full confidence that we can come here and win the series.”

“Our mission doesn’t change. All we’ve been building from 2023 is to World Cup 2027, so we’re still on the quest, the little steps we have to take to make sure we get there.”

The regional team is already in Ireland and have held their first training session on May 15. Sammy is encouraged by what he has seen from the players in training. “Watching the guys practise, they’re eager to go. It’s good that we’re here a couple days early to get acclimatised. So far, I love what I see in the nets.”

While the squad has suffered the absence of key players like Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd—both of whose teams are in the IPL playoffs—Sammy remains confident in the depth and balance of the group.

John Campbell comes in to replace Rutherford to complete a 14-member squad, one less from the initial team selected.

“We would miss Sherfane…he was one of ICC’s ODI players of the year (2024). What he did for us at number five was tremendous. But it also gives us another opportunity to see someone else in that position.”

Highlighting the strength in all-round options, Sammy said his troops have the right mix of talent to get the job done against the Irish.

“This squad is fully equipped with so many all-rounders that bring different skillsets at different times. We have Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase and all these guys.”

The Ireland series also marks a new chapter in the coaching setup, with former West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul joining the staff as bowling coach.

Sammy expressed enthusiasm about working with his former teammate and praised his analytical approach.

“Ravi comes with a lot of experience… the amount of experience that he brings to the dressing room. My conversations with him, the data-driven approach that we are embarking on or continuing to embark on—he comes fully equipped with that,” Sammy said.

With preparation underway and ambitions high, the West Indies will look to make an early statement in 2025, starting with a successful outing on Irish soil.

The first ODI bowls off at Caste Avenue in Dublin on May 21, the second on May 23 and final on May 25. After that, both nations begin a three-match T20I series on June 12,14 and 15 at Magheramason in Bread, Ireland.

West Indies ODI Team vs Ireland — Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, John Campbell.

Team Officials — Daren Sammy (coach), Rawl Lewis (manager), Floyd Reifer (batting coach), Ravi Rampaul (bowling coach), Rayon Griffith (fielding coach), Dr Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Ronald Rogers (strength and conditioning), Fitzbert Alleyne (massage therapist), Avenesh Seetaram (analyst), Jerome Foster (media)