Vybz Kartel accepts TT itinerary restrictions, tells promoter to ‘do better’

Jamaican dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel. - File photo

JAMAICAN dancehall star Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer says he has no issue with restrictions placed on his upcoming visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

Kartel said the promoter Jacho Entertainment, not he, was responsible for planning the scheduled visit outside of the concert. The artiste called for Jacho to “do better.”

In an Instagram video posted on May 16, he addressed government’s decision to limit his activities when he arrives on May 26.

“The problem lies where the promoter took it upon himself and tried to fill Vybz Kartel itinerary with things that have nothing to do with Vybz Kartel’s performance,” he said. “And rightfully so, the Defence Minister pulled the plug on that part of the itinerary and there’s no problem there.”

He added: “My job is to come perform for the people of Trinidad. And I miss performing because I haven’t seen you guys in over 15 years. So big up to the outgoing government and congratulations to the new government. Jacho (the promoter) – I’ve known him for years. Do better, sir.”

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge addressed the matter a day earlier at a post-cabinet briefing, saying the restrictions were necessary to protect the nation’s children.

He said Kartel, who was released from prison in 2024 after his murder conviction was quashed, would be allowed to perform at a pre-approved concert but is barred from media interviews and community visits.

Sturge cited the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and TT’s own laws in defending the decision. “The protection of the children must be paramount,” he said.

Also at the post-cabinet briefing, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar supported the move, saying, “There is no absolute freedom and absolute right for any person in our country in our law,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar also said it was her idea and decision to restrict Kartel’s itinerary.

His itinerary initially included a visit to a youth centre, a meeting with community leaders and radio and television appearances, organised by the promoter.