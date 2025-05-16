TTFA's Shaun Fuentes joins UEFA Academy Alumni

Head of communications at the TTFA Shaun Fuentes, middle, along with head of the UEFA Academy Thomas Junod, left, and programme director Amanda Docherty after the completion of the UEFA Strategic Communications Compact course at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. -

SHAUN Fuentes, head of communications at the TT Football Association (TTFA), has completed the prestigious UEFA Strategic Communications Compact course at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Fuentes was the only participant from the Concacaf region and the sole representative outside of UEFA, marking a significant milestone both personally and professionally.

Over four intensive days, Fuentes engaged with top professionals from across European football, including communication heads from federations such as the English FA, Spanish FA, Irish FA, Scottish FA, German FA, Greek Super League, Norwegian FA; and clubs like Real Madrid, AC Milan, Arsenal and Juventus. He has now been officially welcomed into the UEFA Academy Alumni network which will allow for ongoing networking and future capacity building opportunities.

The course focused on building and executing effective communications strategies in football with sessions covering topics such as strategic communications frameworks led by programme director Amanda Docherty; data-driven media strategy and success measurement with insights from Nielsen and Comms Clarity; crisis communications and stakeholder engagement with experts like Rod Cartwright and Manu Leroy (former Belgian FA); content creation and tactical activation featuring speakers from TikTok, Atlético Madrid and UEFA; the role of AI in modern communications, presented by Andrew B Smith; and political advocacy, media relations and amplifying the women’s game with UEFA ambassadors including Sami Khedira and Anita Asante.

Reflecting on the experience, Fuentes said, "It was an honour to represent TT in such a global space. The level of insight, professionalism, and openness at UEFA was remarkable. This course has strengthened my ability to build more impactful communication strategies at home – especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon for the Concacaf region.

"It’s about more than messaging; it’s about connecting deeply with audiences, adapting through data and ensuring every stakeholder feels valued. I humbly hope my involvement in this programme can inspire others to follow suit, for those in local football to be progressive, embrace new ideas, and help lift the standard across the board."

TTFA president Kieron Edwards said the participation of Fuentes at the course is a win for the local football association.

"Shaun's participation in this elite UEFA course is a proud moment for the TTFA and the wider Caribbean football community," Edwards said. "His growth will directly enhance our ability to position TT more powerfully on the world stage. We were happy at the FA to support his efforts. As we work toward World Cup qualification and continued development, these global connections and insights are invaluable."

Amanda Docherty, UEFA programme director, and former head of Arsenal Communications and English FA Comms Director said, "In the fast-moving high-stakes sports environment, this course equips communications leaders with strategic tools and frameworks, as well as crisis communication skills needed to ensure that messages and tactics are in alignment with organizational goals..we were delighted to host Shaun from the TTFA on this year's edition of the course. Shaun positively contributed to the success of the programme, and I hope he enjoyed the mix of theory, immersive learning, and the guest speakers, and will take those learnings and implement them within the federation."