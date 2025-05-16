Trinidad and Tobago FA remembers youth player Zwade Alleyne

Youth footballer Zwade Alleyne. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has sent condolences following the death of footballer Zwade Alleyne.

Alleyne died on May 15 after being struck by a stray bullet on May 10 near his Maloney home.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that the TT Football Association extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, teammates and school community of Zwade Alleyne,” the May 15 media release said.

“Zwade, a promising 17-year-old student of Arima North Secondary and a vibrant part of our nation’s youth, tragically lost his life today at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. His passing follows a senseless act of violence that has left us all grieving, outraged and searching for answers.

President of the TTFA, Kieron Edwards, said the life of Alleyne ended too soon.

“Zwade’s life was filled with potential – on and off the field. He was a young man full of dreams, passion, and purpose, and his untimely death is a devastating blow not just to his loved ones, but to the wider sporting and national community,” said Edwards, who is currently in Asuncion, Paraguay, attending the FIFA Congress.

“We mourn the loss of a young soul taken far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, teammates, and the entire Arima North Secondary fraternity during this unimaginably difficult time. May Zwade’s memory forever inspire us to work toward a safer, more compassionate society – where no child’s life is cut short by violence,” the release said.