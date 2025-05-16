Tobago Festivals CEO apologises for late payments

Tobago Festivals CEO Kern Cowan. -

TOBAGO Festivals Commission Ltd (TFCL) CEO Kern Cowan has apologised to mas men and other stakeholders who are still owed money for their participation in carnival in March.

He was speaking at a carnival stakeholders’ consultation on May 15 at the THA Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport, Glen Road, Scarborough.

The event, which targeted masmen and representatives from the various interest groups, sought to get input from stakeholders on ways to improve the Tobago October carnival as well as the island’s participation in the national carnival.

Cowan, who was appointed as the commission’s CEO in September 2024, prefaced his remarks by acknowledging that payments were outstanding.

“Of course, at the tip of everybody’s tongue is, ‘Where we money? Allyuh dragging allyuh foot. Wah going on with that?”

Some members of the audience shouted, "Amen!" while others clapped.

Cowan said he understood their anxiety.

“Permit me to apologise. I take in front now to apologise for any delays in funds coming to you. We have some challenges that we are working through internally but we do expect to have these things sorted out in the shortest possible time.”

He added, “Some of you are even more outstanding than others but either way, we are moving quickly to address that. We do have some internal challenges. I am telling you the truth and we are moving to fix those because we want to get it right.”

Cowan said he was willing to meet with stakeholders “one-on-one” after the consultation to discuss the specifics, if they so desired.

He said, “We are addressing these things frontally going forward because we understand what is required in the cultural space to get it done. I hope that is acceptable to you.”

Cowan could not say when the money would be paid.

“In terms of a timeline, we are working on it and as I said, in the shortest possible timeline. That is why we have the division represented here both at the policy level and the execution level.”

He said Shelly Trim, the new administrator in the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, is very much aware of the situation.

Veteran bandleader Marcellin Nedd, who attended the consultation, told Newsday she has not yet received payment for her band’s participation in several competitions in the national carnival in 2024.

“For instance, I still have not received the $5,000 grant they said they would give to help bands with their presentations,” she said.

Earlier, Cowan said the consultation was primarily about developing a pathway to explore the cultural and economic impact of the October carnival and national carnival on the people of Tobago.

He said it also sought to get views from stakeholders with regard to the formulation of a cultural policy “that not only defines carnival but the cultural fraternity because all of this is required for all of us to go forward.”