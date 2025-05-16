Shaquille Warren fights his way to the top

First place winner of the 2025 First Citizens National Poetry Slam, Shaquille Warren. - Photo courtesy Curtis Henry

BAVINA SOOKDEO

On the final night of the 2025 Bocas Lit Fest (May 4), the stage at The National Academy for the Performing Arts transformed into a battleground of words, rhythm and truth as poets delivered their fiercest work under the theme Bring It Home at the First Citizens National Poetry Slam.

Thirty-year-old Shaquille Warren, a newcomer to the competition, walked onstage in a symbolic half-red, half-yellow boxing robe – and walked off as the new champion.

A first-time finalist from Aranguez, Warren made history in more ways than one. He is the first poet to win from the number one performance slot, only the fourth to claim the title on their debut. His performance, a powerful, untitled piece shaped by the noise of election seasons and the emotional fatigue of a divided nation, stunned both audience and judges.

“When my name was announced, I just felt a flood of emotions,” Warren recalled. “I saw memories from the first time I stepped on a stage in second year of primary school at El Socorro North Government. It was like my whole creative life flashed before my eyes.”

From that school stage to the national spotlight, Warren’s path has been anything but smooth. “I was diagnosed with two mental illnesses, I lost my job, I had to sell my car,” he revealed.

“It was a make-or-break moment. I promised God that if I won, I’d use every platform to talk about what he has done for me.”

Now holding the champion’s cheque of $50,000, Warren already has plans to pay it forward. “The first thing I’m doing is paying my tithes. Then, I’m pledging $5,000 or more to Caribbean Union College, my alma mater. I want to launch a spoken word competition there to nurture the next generation of talent.”

Warren’s poem, deeply personal, political and cultural, tackled the issue of division – among neighbours, co-workers, churches and communities during election time.

“I was sick of the fighting. That’s why I came out in that robe – half red, half yellow (representing the two major political parties). I had to speak on what’s tearing us apart.”

Alette Liz Williams, marketing and media manager of the Bocas Lit Fest, was struck by Warren’s energy from the start. “From the outset, Shaquille came in with a boldness that was impossible to ignore,” she said.

“Before the Slam even happened, he was already speaking his win into existence and that kind of conviction is rare, especially for a newcomer. But it wasn’t just talk – he backed it up with performances that were meticulously crafted to hit every point on the rubric. He took calculated risks and delivered with the confidence of someone who knew exactly what he was there to do.”

She related that there’s a certain urgency in his voice that resonated, not just with the judges but with the audience too. “It’s the kind of raw, unapologetic storytelling that defines the Slam, and it’s what makes this platform so essential. He brought his truth to that stage and owned it.”

The sold-out crowd at NAPA fed Warren’s passion. “I feed on audience reaction,” he said. “The more energy they give, the more I come alive.” That feedback loop powered one of the most riveting performances in Slam history.

Williams believes this year’s Slam was a success thanks to a combination of strategic planning, strong visual storytelling, and a dedicated team.

“We start the buzz long before the Slam even takes shape, with the call for auditions setting the stage in January.” With their approach being a blend of grassroots storytelling and strategic media engagement, Williams said, “We don’t just promote the event; we frame the poets as the stars they are, giving each one their moment through visually striking content like our iconic photoshoot, which we conceptualised to feel like a movie poster. It’s a visual preview of the stories and emotions that will unfold on stage, and it’s been a cornerstone of our branding for years.”

And then there’s the team. Williams explained that everyone is responsible for the success from Marielle Forbes to Atiya Douglas driving the project forward, Jayden Phillip, youth project intern, Curtis Henry who captures pivotal moments, and Isaiah Mc Clean who crafts the visuals that linger long after the Slam ends.

“Extended team members, judges and volunteers from COSTAATT (The College of Science Technology and Applied Arts of TT) also play a part. The media partnerships with TTT and other outlets amplify it all, ensuring that the energy of the Slam reaches far beyond the walls of NAPA. It’s a collective effort, and that’s what really makes it work” she said.

For Warren, this victory marks the beginning of a bigger journey. “This prize validates me. I want to make this a career – I want to tour, speak to students, write songs, do jingles, and inspire,” he said. “I’m finally in a place where I can fund my own creativity.”

And he isn’t done with poetry – or with lifting others. “There are so many young people with talent, but they’re not given opportunities. I want to create those opportunities.”

Asked if there are any poets who inspired or pushed him to go harder, he admitted, “There are many – I must say Derron Sandy, Abdul Majeed Karim, Seth Sylvester – he’s very funny and I consider myself funny. I’m always afraid of people are funnier than I am because they tend to captivate a little bit more, but God is good. There are so many others who are awesome.”

As the Slam looks to the future, Williams sees regional expansion and cross-Caribbean collaboration as the next big step. “Looking ahead, the Slam can be a launchpad for regional collaboration. We’ve already established a strong foundation in Trinidad and Tobago, but there’s an opportunity to connect poets across the Caribbean and diaspora, creating a circuit that amplifies voices from islands to mainland and back. It’s about creating spaces where poets can share, learn and elevate each other, not just during the festival but throughout the year…The Bocas Lit Fest is committed to that vision…” she said.

Warren, with his raw honesty and unwavering faith, embodies that future. His message to aspiring poets? “Do not be afraid…do not be afraid to go up there and speak your truth, do not be afraid to showcase the talent that God has given to you, do not be afraid of being ostracised or criticised, spoken word is a place where there are no filters… you can quite literally speak about anything and it is therapy for the soul and therapy for the listeners as well, so I implore you to give it a chance and come out.”