Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival celebrates musical diversity, cultural richness

American Jazz singer Jazzmeia Horn performs at Pure Jazz, Ladies In Concert at Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts and Festival. - Photo by Andrea De Silva

The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, which ran from April 30 to May 11, reached a thrilling, multi-genre climax in its final four days – where jazz, soca, Afrobeat, dancehall, and soul came together in one unforgettable crescendo.

The final act began on May 8, at The Pavilion, where Pure Jazz: Ladies in Concert spotlighted the brilliance of Zamani Folade, Olympia Vitalis, and Jazzmeia Horn. Their performances moved gracefully through soul, swing, and scat – Horn in particular delivering vocal gymnastics that had the crowd leaning in. Folade’s poise and Vitalis’ poetic delivery rounded out an evening that redefined jazz elegance.

On May 9, the mood shifted to revelry at Caribbean Fusion on Pigeon Island. Saint Lucia’s Ricky T and friends had the crowd locked in early, before Patrice Roberts elevated the energy with a show-stopping performance that proved why she’s soca royalty. Yung Bredda brought the fun, engaging the crowd with infectious rhythm and raw charisma. When Beenie Man and Bounty Killer hit the stage, the night turned into a full-on dancehall celebration.

The groove went global on May 10, with World Beats. Starting with local greats Barbara Cadet, Semi Francis, and Sly & Friends, the show moved effortlessly into Afro-fusion with Nigeria’s Ruger, French-Caribbean flair with Joe Dwet File, and Haitian rhythms with Tabou Combo. Summer Walker's soulful performance provided a fitting conclusion to the day's events.

The grand finale on May 11, was the ultimate celebration. The Lao Tizer Band, with Elliott Yamin, Eric Marienthal, Karen Briggs, and Chieli Minucci, gave a technical and emotional tour de force. Richard Payne and Ronald Boo Hinkson followed with Show The World, lifting Saint Lucian pride in front of a global audience.

The festival ended with a bang – Earth, Wind & Fire setting the stage ablaze with funk classics, and John Legend bringing the house down with timeless hits and surprising dance moves.

The festival's conclusion highlighted St Lucia's commitment to celebrating musical diversity and cultural richness.