Roston Chase appointed new West Indies Test captain

Roston Chase - Photo courtesy CWI Media

BARBADIAN all-rounder Roston Chase has been appointed captain of the West Indies Test team.

This was confirmed in a Cricket West Indies (CWI) statement on May 14 after multiple online news agencies reported on Chase’s appointment, hours before it was officially announced.

Chase, 33, leads West Indies, ranked eighth on the ICC Men’s Test Team world rankings, on his first assignment against current world number one Australia, in June.

Countryman Jomel Warrican was appointed vice-captain. The appointments were unanimously approved by the CWI board of directors during its meeting held on May 16.

The decision to appoint Chase as captain came after former maroon Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite stepped down after three years at the helm.

The selection process began with a shortlist of candidates selected based on factors including Test experience, leadership qualities, and captaincy credentials. The shortlisted players included: John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Chase, and Warrican.