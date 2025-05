Rio Claro man shot while riding bike

- File photo

A Rio Claro man was shot while riding his bicycle on May 15.

Initial reports from police said the man was riding in his hometown of Union Village, around 9 pm, when he heard a loud explosion and felt a burning sensation in his back.

The man rode home, where he realised he was shot.

He was taken to the Mayaro Health Facility before being transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital.