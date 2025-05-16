New Chapter look to own King of the Courts tourney in BVI

Members of the New Chapter Academy Warriors team collect their winners' cheque for claiming the Destiny Invitational Arima League premiership title on April 27. Photo courtesy Chevon LeGendre -

Fresh from copping the Destiny Invitational Arima League (DIAL) premiership division basketball title on April 27, the players from the New Chapter Global Sport Academy (NCA) team are aiming to show their worth on the regional stage at the third edition of the King of the Courts Club Championships in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

NCA, who also copped the inaugural DIAL knockout crown, were scheduled to tip off their King of the Courts campaign from 10.30 pm on May 14 versus home team Tola at the Multipurpose Complex, Tortola. The NCA team, which features seasoned veterans such as Miguel Williams and Steven “Lighter” Lewis, will also face off against Santo and Statia on May 15 and 16 respectively in group action.

Should they progress from their group, NCA will contest the semis on May 17, with the final and third-place playoff scheduled for May 18.

Teams from the Dominican Republic, Haiti and St Kitts and Nevis will also feature in the competition. The grand prize stands at US$15,000 in what will be a winner-take-all format. Teams from the USVI have captured the crown in the first two editions of the tournament.

The NCA team also features Christian Farnum, Sadiki Guerra, Czarek Nagir, Ajani Rechais, Tyrik Singh, Jelani Valley and big man Chike Augustine, who was a member of the TT 3x3 basketball team that copped a bronze medal at the Pan American Games in Chile in 2023.

Stephen Edwards and Kern George will take on player/coach roles, with Kester Brereton serving as the assistant coach.

“Not having Ahkeel and Ahkeem Boyd also two other key initial pieces, makes this a bit difficult, but we’re here to put the 868 on the map for the near future,” George said, via a release. The Boyd twins were instrumental in TT’s run to the podium at the Pan Am Games two years ago.