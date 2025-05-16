Kamla tears up PNM's transformation plan – Overhaul at WASA

IN RIPPING FORM: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar rips up the then PNM government's tranformation plan for WASA, at the post-cabinet press conference on Thursday at the Red House. -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says government has taken a decision to scrap a Water and Sewerage Authority ( WASA) transformation plan created under its PNM predecessor.

In making this announcement at a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House in Port of Spain on Thursday May 15, Persad-Bissessar ripped up a copy of this transformation plan to the applause of government ministers and Public Services Association (PSA) president Felicia Thomas who attended the conference.

Among the ministers applauding Persad-Bissessar's actions was Labour Minister Leroy Baptiste, Thomas' immediate predecessor as PSA president. The PSA represents the majority of WASA's workers.

Persad-Bissessar said, "Today, the Cabinet rescinded the previous cabinet decision of the PNM to brutalise, demonise and attack WASA workers, WASA management."

She added that changes to WASA's management structure have resulted in savings of over $30 million annually.

"That then we can use to go into critical areas of national development." Persad-Bissessar said there have already been improvements in water delivery in some parts of the country.

She praised the PSA for opposing the PNM's WASA transformational plan.

"We (UNC) worked with the PSA. The PSA stood with you (workers) to defend your jobs in WASA." Persad-Bissessar urged WASA workers to now do their part to ensure the authority delivers water for all.

"You know the saying, 'one hand doesn't clap.' We need two. One hand does not clap but you know what? One hand can slap!" Persad-Bissessar said, "Let's put the two together and clap." She added this was what WASA workers asked for.

"We have honoured our promise and we ask you now, let's put our hands together. All hands on the wheel and deliver water for all."

ONLY 16% HAS

24-HR SUPPLY

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath supported Persad-Bissessar's views. He said that for the past nine years, only 16 per cent of TT received a 24-hour water supply.

Padarath described WASA's current management structure as top heavy, "with 34 executive positions (whose salaries) totalling over $74 million." He claimed under the PNM, there was a focus on big jobs "for the boys and girls in the party" and he promised to provide more details on this at a later date. He claimed some of the names would shock the nation.

He identified south, central and east Trinidad as areas which were starved of water supply.

Padarath claimed the PNM did not use a US$200 million loan it received from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) during its two terms in office in order to improve water resources and supplies to the nation.

He said some of WASA's pipeline infrastructure dated back to the 1960s and has not been upgraded. Padarath repeated Persad-Bissessar's assurance that scrapping of the PNM's restructuring plan would not result in any job losses at WASA.

He said incumbent CEO Keith Halliday, who was appointed under the former PNM government, remains in office at this time, but added government will be reviewing the authority's strategies going forward.

Padarath rejected a statement read out by a reporter which was allegedly from former public utilities minister Marvin Gonzales, condemning scrapping of the WASA transformational plan. He repeated that water delivery did not improve under the PNM over the last nine years.

He also alluded to a smaller, leaner management team at WASA which would be mandated to ensure water for all.

Thomas and Baptiste thanked government for scrapping the WASA plan. The PSA head said, "For the upcoming period, we can rest, we can be happy. We can plan our lives as workers in this country." Thomas added WASA workers will work with government to improve water supplies to the population.

9 WASA HEADS RESIGN

Baptiste, the Labour Minister said, "Today, I am proud to be part of a cabinet that would heard the cries of these workers and would by the stroke of a pen, give them the regard and the respect that they deserve."

Ex-minister Gonzales has repeatedly spoken about plans to restructure WASA and cut wage costs.

In July 2022, he announced plans to cut WASA's 426-strong management team by 50 per cent. He said this was the first step in "transforming" the State-run utility and cutting its operating costs by 25 per cent.

At a briefing at his Port of Spain office on July 21, 2022, Gonzales said the restructuring was necessary to make WASA an agency that will "meet the needs of the population but not be a burden on the Treasury."

On September 5, WASA’s Board of Commissioners announced the company’s new nine-member executive management team which, it said, “brought together a wealth of experience and expertise to its ongoing transformation and would officially start work on November 1.”

During a Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives meeting on October 14, 2024, Gonzales said government was streamlining executive management positions at WASA.

The estimates of revenue and expenditure for statutory bodies show for 2025, WASA’s budget is set at $399 million, compared to the $466 million spent last year This was an increase on the $458 million spent in 2023.

According to a story published in The Newsday on Tueday, WASA announced the resignation of nine people from its board of commissioners.

These resignations were announced on the TT Stock Exchange’s website pursuant to section 64 (1) of the Securities Act. Commissioner Jaqueline Cheesman’s resignation took effect on May 2.

Chairman Ravindra Nanga, SC, and commissioner Maruicia Ramnarine Singh-Zoro also tendered resignations effective May 3. Commissioner Colin O Bartholomew’s resignation took effect May 4.

Deputy chairman Alston Fournillier and commissioners Charisa-Marie Francois, Joel C Edwards all tendered their resignations, effective May 5. Carol P Austin tendered her resignation effective May 6.