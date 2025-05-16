Kamla signals new fiscal era

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has begun dismantling layers of wasteful spending left behind by the previous administration – and it’s a decision that could reshape the future of public finance in TT.

For too long tax dollars have been wasted on luxury rentals, high-end vehicles, unnecessary advertising, and inflated security details. These perks may have benefited a privileged few, but they offered nothing of substance to the average citizen struggling with real-world problems like crime, healthcare, or deteriorating infrastructure.

Persad-Bissessar’s new policy approach sends a strong message: government is not here to serve itself; it’s here to serve the people.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas