Defence Force on track to retain FCB Knockout Cup title

Defence Force’s Isaiah Leacock scored his team’s second goal in the third minute of extra time. (FILE) -

REIGNING First Citizens Knockout Cup champions Defence Force stayed on course to retain the coveted trophy after defeating last year’s runners-up AC Port of Spain 3-0 at Defence Force Reserves Training Ground in Macqueripe on May 14.

After a goalless first half, striker Kaihim Thomas broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, mere moments after being substituted on.

Thomas latched on to a well-timed pass in the AC PoS penalty area, beat the last defender by putting the ball through his legs and then easily shot past goalkeeper Marvin Phillip with a close-range left-footed effort.

In the third minute of extra time, Isaiah “Bongo” Leacock brilliantly lobbed Phillip from a fair distance out to put them 2-0 up in fine style. Like Thomas, Leacock had only been brought on minutes before he scored.

AC PoS seemed shellshocked in the dying moments and Defence Force capitalised on them dropping their shoulders. So much so, that Darius Ollivierra scored in the fifth minute of time added on to affirm a convincing 3-0 triumph, and a spot in the quarter-finals.

The 2024 winners battle Club Sando FC for a spot in the semis at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on May 21, from 6 pm.

At Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin, Club Sando defeated home team Point Fortin Civic 1-0 courtesy an 85th minute strike from Shackle Henry, to advance.

In the earlier match at the Macqueripe venue, Defence Force Elite (tier two) also booked a spot in the quarters after a 2-0 win over San Juan Jabloteh. A goal in each half from Josiah Superville (15th) and Caden Trestrail (79th) respectively, ensured the tier two unit progressed.

Meanwhile, at Ato Boldon Stadium, Miscellaneous Police FC sealed a quarter-final place after defeating MIC Central FC 4-3 on penalty kicks, after a 2-2 result at the end of regulation time.

Central FC scored the opener in the first half before Police’s Jabari Mitchell scored a well-placed, right-footed free kick in the top corner. Central FC regained the lead soon after, but Mickaeel Jim Gordon drew level for the servicemen once more to force kicks from the spot. In the end, Police progressed 4-3.

Police meet tier two outfit San Fernando Giants in their quarter-final test at La Horquetta Recreation Ground on May 21 from 8 pm.

San Fernando Giants, however, also progressed courtesy a 4-3 win over UTT tier two via penalty kicks, after battling to a goalless draw.

In other matches, PVDM trumped Sidey’s 4-2 at the La Horquetta venue while MIC Matura United defeated Prison Service 2-0 in the second match at Phase II in La Horquetta.

Dakeil Dontell Ferreira scored the opener for Matura while Kerin Vincent doubled the lead in the 93rd minute.

PVDM and Matura lock horns in the quarters on May 21 at La Horquetta in the 6 pm contest.

Prison Service also locked down Caledonia AIA 2-0 at the Couva stadium, and set up a quarter-final meeting with Defence Force Elite at the same venue on May 21 from 8 pm.

FCB Knockout Cup Quater-Finals (All matches on May 21)

Defence Force vs Club Sando - Ato Boldon Stadium 6 pm

Prison Service vs Defence Force Elite - Ato Boldon Stadium 8 pm

PVDM Utd vs MIC Matura Reunited - La Horquetta Recreation Ground 6 pm

San Fernando Giants vs Police FC - La Horquetta Recreation Group 8 pm