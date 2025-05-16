Beyond election for stronger Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: The election is over. The ballots have been counted, decisions made, and TT is now under new leadership. Some are celebrating, others are mourning, and many are wondering what comes next.

Throughout the campaign, bold colours and powerful slogans defined the political battleground. The UNC championed inclusivity with its rallying cry, "When UNC wins, everybody wins," signalling a vision where governance benefits all, not just party loyalists. The unmistakable yellow with a significant tinge of blue associated with one of its coalition partners became a symbol of renewal, hope and transformation.

Meanwhile, the PNM stood firm with its motto, "Red is the word – Red, Ready and Responsible," representing decades of leadership and steadfast commitment.

Now, beyond the campaign and the victory speeches, the real challenge begins. No matter the colour, no matter the party, TT belongs to all of us.

A nation beyond party lines

Patriotism isn’t about red or yellow, about one leader or another. It’s about loving this country enough to push it forward, regardless of who holds office. A strong TT isn’t built on political rivalry; it’s built on collaboration, innovation and a shared vision for progress.

We need leaders who govern for all citizens, not just their supporters. We need citizens who hold leadership accountable, not just blindly follow. And, most of all, we need each other. Whether you supported the winning party or not, this is your country – and its success depends on what we all do next.

What comes next?

Now is the time to focus on solutions. Instead of fuelling negativity, let’s demand action. Instead of predicting failure, let’s push for fairness, opportunity and growth.

What if we invested more energy into:

* Strengthening education and youth empowerment:

By improving access to quality education, investing in vocational training and creating mentorship opportunities, we ensure our future generations have the tools they need to succeed.

* Supporting local businesses and job creation: Economic growth relies on thriving entrepreneurship. Incentives for start-ups, small businesses, and innovation hubs can generate employment and strengthen our economy.

* Tackling crime and ensuring safer communities:

A nation cannot progress if its people live in fear. Investing in community-based initiatives, improved law enforcement practices, and rehabilitation programmes can help curb crime rates.

* Promoting environmental sustainability: Our islands are vulnerable to climate change. Strengthening environmental policies, reducing pollution and embracing sustainable practices will protect our future.

* Holding government accountable while working together: Transparency and integrity in governance are essential. Citizens must remain engaged, advocating for policies that serve the greater good rather than special interests.

* Ensuring a fair and effective administration of justice: A nation thrives when justice is accessible, impartial and efficient. Strengthening the judiciary, addressing delays in court proceedings, ensuring fair legal representation, and upholding human rights are essential for fostering trust in the legal system. Laws must serve all citizens, protecting the vulnerable and ensuring that governance is built on integrity rather than influence.

* Improving healthcare accessibility and public health: A strong nation must prioritise the well-being of its people. Enhancing public healthcare infrastructure, expanding mental health services, and making medical care more affordable must be key priorities.

* Investing in infrastructure and transportation:

Efficient public transportation, improved roads and modernised urban planning will enhance daily life and economic productivity.

* Empowering marginalised communities: True progress includes everyone. Equitable policies that uplift under-represented groups, including the differently-abled, indigenous communities, and those in lower-income brackets, will strengthen the social fabric of our nation.

Every citizen matters. Every voice counts. No matter the party in power, the dream remains the same – a TT where social justice, equality, and opportunity are realities for all, not just words on a campaign poster.

Let’s build together

The election has ended, but the real work begins now. The future of this country isn’t shaped by one leader or one party – it’s shaped by the people who dare to believe in something bigger than politics.

So, let’s move forward. Not with division, but with determination. Not with resentment, but with resilience. Not as PNM or UNC, but as Trinidadians and Tobagonians ready to build the nation we deserve.

"We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided" – JK Rowling.

The future belongs to all of us. It’s time for us to shape it, together.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

via e-mail