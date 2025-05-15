UWI to hold two-day Open Day

The University of the West Indies. - Photo courtesy UWI

THE UWI, St Augustine campus is inviting prospective students, parents and professionals to explore a world of academic and personal growth opportunities at its Open Days on Saturday and Sunday at the JFK Quadrangle, from 10 am to 4 pm, both days.

A release from the university said the open days is a free public event designed to showcase the breadth of the campus’ academic programmes and student services. Whether attendees are seeking undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate or professional development programmes, they will find tailored options that align with their goals.

Visitors will have the opportunity to speak directly with representatives and current students to gain insight into the student experience and academic life. The admissions team will also be available on-site to assist with completing applications and answering questions about programme requirements and deadlines.

Some key highlights include:

Personalised guidance and free career assessments: faculty booths will provide one-on-one engagement with lecturers, programme co-ordinators and students, offering detailed information on courses, career pathways and how to apply.

On-the-Spot Application Centre: Get guidance from our helpful volunteers to complete and submit your applications directly at the JFK auditorium. Having one’s birth certificate or personal identification number (PIN) would ensure a smooth application process.

Financial support information: attendees will learn more about over 335 scholarships and financial aid options, with representatives from the Financial Advisory Services Unit of the Division of Student Services and Development available to guide them.

Financial Services: Chat with representatives from various Financial institutions as well as representatives from the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses Programme (GATE), for advice on education financing.

Campus tours and student services: guided tours led by student champions will introduce visitors to key facilities and services on campus, including housing options, student support resources, and extracurricular opportunities.

This family-friendly event provides an ideal setting for anyone interested in joining the UWI community to explore the campus, speak with experts, and take the first step towards achieving their academic and professional aspirations.

For more information, visit: https://sta.uwi.edu/opendays