Top cop’s term ends but government sends Erla on leave

FLASHBACK: Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, left, and then-Snr Supt Roger Alexander at TTPS Administrative Building, Port of Spain, on September 12, 2024. Alexander, now Minister of Homeland Security, says Harewood-Christopher was sent on 66 days vacation leave at the end of her term in office on May 14. - Photo courtesy TTPS

On the eve of her 62nd birthday and the final day of her contract, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher was sent on 66 days’ vacation leave, according to a May 14 press release from the Ministry of Homeland Security.

Her departure caps a tumultuous period marked by her suspension, arrest during the state of emergency and a high-profile investigation into alleged misconduct in public office, stemming from her approval to allow the purchase of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Suspended by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in February, Harewood-Christopher tried to return to duty on May 12 after the High Court lifted her suspension. That same afternoon, she met with acting Commissioner Junior Benjamin at the Police Administration Building to complete the formal handover, accompanied by her attorney, Senior Counsel Pamela Elder.

Her first official act after her suspension was lifted was meeting with Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander. Addressing the media after the meeting, Harewood-Christopher said confidently: “I have been vindicated, which I expected.

“In my 43 years of service, there have never been allegations of misconduct, criminal or otherwise. My service has always been with integrity.”

Interestingly, the meeting with Alexander, a former co-host of the popular crime talk show Beyond the Tape, which aired on CCN TV6, revived public interest in an earlier controversy surrounding the programme.

On February 1, 2024, Alexander was instructed by the TTPS not to appear on the show. The directive came shortly after

Independent senator Dr Paul Richards criticised the presence of a “uniformed presenter” on Beyond the Tape during a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security. Richards questioned whether public statements made on the programme reflected the official position of the TTPS.

At the time, Harewood-Christopher, present at the JSC hearing, admitted discomfort with the show’s direction and disclosed that it was under internal review.

TV6 later reported the show’s producer received a call from Alexander, who said he had been ordered not to appear. The TTPS Corporate Communications Department confirmed the instruction. Attempts to reach Harewood-Christopher at that time for clarification were unsuccessful.

After their recent meeting on May 12, Alexander described the encounter as cordial.

“I have no hard feelings toward Mrs Harewood-Christopher,” he told Newsday on May 12.

“Whatever the circumstances were before, it’s all water under the bridge now.

“The focus must be the well-being of the nation, and it’s time to move forward.”

Harewood-Christopher’s legal ordeal stemmed from her involvement in authorising the importation of sniper rifles, a matter that also implicated former SSA director retired major Roger Best.

On May 10, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard ruled there was insufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges against Harewood-Christopher.

“The evidence has not unearthed any improper motive, consideration, or quid pro quo,” Gaspard said.

Elder, speaking the next day, criticised the handling of the matter and hinted at possible legal action. “It is troubling that one arrests, claims suspicion, and then takes months to investigate. Why wasn’t the investigation conducted before?” Elder asked, describing the months since January as a “horror” for her client.

Elder called for Harewood-Christopher’s immediate reinstatement, arguing the PSC had no legal grounds to continue her suspension following the DPP’s decision.

She said the PSC had not provided any specific allegations of misconduct for her client to address and criticised the lack of communication from PSC Chairman Dr Wendell Wallace.

On May 12, High Court Judge Christopher Sieuchand ruled on Harewood-Christopher’s judicial review challenge to her suspension.

Although the court upheld the suspension as “lawful, reasonable, and proportionate”, Elder expressed disappointment with the decision.

Nonetheless, Elder maintained the suspension, which had been predicated on the pending investigation, should be lifted without delay.

“They acted very quickly on the letter sent by DCP Suzette Martin recommending suspension. I expect similar promptitude in lifting it,” she asserted.

“With the DPP’s statement, my client is extremely relieved. But it’s unfortunate the decision came so late – justice delayed is justice denied.”

Asked whether Harewood-Christopher was likely to return to office before the end of her contract, Elder said it would depend on the judge’s ruling and her client’s subsequent decision.

During the investigation, Elder raised concerns that the PSC had suspended Harewood-Christopher without a proper hearing.

“They were suspended because of the investigation, and the investigation is no more - it is closed. On what basis would they continue the suspension?” she asked.

DCP Martin: I did not start Erla probe

Deputy Commissioner Suzette Martin, who led the probe, defended the integrity of her role.

“My office was entrusted to investigate a matter. I did not initiate this investigation on my own,” she clarified via WhatsApp on May 13, insisting the process was carried out with “the highest level of professionalism, objectivity, and integrity.

“A detailed report was submitted to the PSC as required by law.”

While the case against Harewood-Christopher has been closed, investigations into former SSA director Roger Best are still ongoing.

Harewood-Christopher, for her part, has kept her public statements measured. Asked whether she believed the ordeal was politically motivated, she declined to speculate. On her relationship with DCP Martin, she responded succinctly:

“I believe I am a professional, and no, there is no animosity.”

Gaspard, in his statement, underscored the gravity of the allegations and the legal threshold for prosecuting public officials.

“A mistake, even a serious one, will not suffice,” he explained.

“There must be conduct so far below acceptable standards that it constitutes an abuse of the public’s trust.”

In the end, Gaspard said, “I am of the view there is no realistic prospect of a conviction for the offence of misbehaviour in public office.

“The evidence has not unearthed any improper motive, consideration, or quid pro quo which might have unlawfully undergirded the CoP’s issuance of the subject permit.”

As Harewood-Christopher enters what appears to be an early retirement, she leaves behind a mixed legacy , one marked by decades of service, a contentious final chapter, and a judicial vindication.

PSC writes to Erla: Your suspension is lifted

In a letter to Harewood Christopher dated May 14, the Police Service Commission said it had received correspondence from the police service and taken note of the DPP’s ruling.

“It follows from the above that the ‘Investigation into an allegation of Misconduct in Public Office’ is at an end and the interests of the police service and the public interest no longer require that you cease to report for duty as Commissioner of Police.

“Further, the Commission has also noted that you were directed to proceed on vacation leave with effect from May 14, 2025.

“In the premises, the Police Service Commission discontinues the instruction to cease to report for duty, as contained in the letter dated January 31, 2025, with effect from May 14, 2025. Please be so advised.”

The letter asked Harewood-Christopher to sign the letter and return a copy to the officer who delivered it to her.