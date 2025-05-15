Smith: AI, connectivity, regional integration at heart of govt’s tech vision

Advancing TT's digital solutions. Photo courtesy Freepik -

Positioning efficient spectrum management as vital to national development and regional digital sovereignty, Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Minister Dominic Smith has reaffirmed the new government’s commitment to driving AI-enabled transformation, economic growth, and inclusive connectivity in TT and the wider Caribbean.

This was the central message delivered by Smith in his maiden public address during the opening ceremony of the 2nd Caribbean Spectrum Management Conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on May 13.

The two-day conference, which concluded on May 14, formed part of a global event series known as the Spectrum Management Conference.

This Caribbean leg focuses on regional priorities and shared challenges.

The gathering brought together telecommunications regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, and technical experts from across the Caribbean to examine the future of spectrum management in an increasingly digital economy.

Addressing an audience comprising representatives from the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), the Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT), Forum Global, regional regulatory agencies and international operators, Smith stressed the critical role of spectrum in enabling digital connectivity, economic resilience and technological innovation.

“In a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence, digital media and rapid technological change, spectrum is more than just a resource – it is the lifeblood of progress,” Smith said.

Spectrum refers to the range of electromagnetic frequencies used for wireless communications, including mobile services, broadcasting, satellite operations, and emerging applications such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Owing to its finite nature and growing demand, effective management of this resource is essential for ensuring reliable, efficient and secure digital services.

Smith said TT’s digital development vision involves embracing new media, AI, and digital services to modernise the public service and reduce bureaucracy.

“Connectivity is crucial to achieving my ministry’s AI agenda and ICT-enabled development across all government ministries and society as a whole,” he said.

“Effective spectrum management is crucial to leveraging these technologies to benefit our society.

“Whether it’s expanding broadband access to underserved communities, supporting innovative AI applications in healthcare and education, or ensuring our digital platforms foster social cohesion and economic opportunities, spectrum remains at the core.”

Highlighting the country’s progress, Smith referenced TT’s ICT Development Index (IDI) score, which stood at 7.86 by 2021, according to TATT, reflecting steady advances in bridging the digital divide.

He confirmed plans to conduct a new Digital Inclusion Survey in 2026 to measure further progress and inform future policy.

The minister also identified several opportunities and challenges facing Caribbean nations as they navigate digital transformation.

Among the opportunities: modernising regulatory frameworks, embracing 5G and AI, enhancing broadcasting services through Digital Terrestrial Television using ATSC 3.0, and fostering inclusive connectivity to bridge social and geographical divides.

He cautioned, however, that challenges persist – from spectrum scarcity and congestion to security threats, technical capacity limitations, disaster resilience concerns, and resource constraints amid difficult economic conditions.

“In our pursuit of digital sovereignty and resilience, regional and international cooperation becomes essential. We must work with our Caribbean neighbours and global partners to promote harmonised policies, innovative spectrum sharing mechanisms, and capacity-building initiatives that empower our countries and citizens,” Smith said.

The conference agenda featured critical sessions addressing regional telecommunications priorities, including one titled – Towards a Unified Spectrum Strategy.

Smith described this as fundamental to achieving seamless cross-border communication, reducing interference, and attracting investment through economies of scale.

“Harmonisation is not merely about aligning frequencies; it’s about creating a seamless environment for cross-border communication, attracting investment, and enabling economies of scale for our operators,” he said.

Speakers included Rodney Taylor, secretary general of the CTU, and Kurleigh Prescod, CEO of TATT.

International experts also contributed, including Richard Womersley, spectrum manager at the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) in the Cayman Islands, and Zachary Blackburn, Americas licensing and regulatory lead for Project Kuiper at Amazon, both of whom addressed the implications of emerging non-terrestrial networks and future-proofing spectrum allocation policies.

The conference also examined the implications of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 outcomes for terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, as well as digital applications in key vertical industries.

Smith praised TATT for hosting the event and called on regional leaders, regulators, and industry stakeholders to adopt a visionary approach and embrace digital evolution as a driver of social inclusion, economic growth and sustainable development.

“As we look beyond 2025, I urge us all to be visionaries, embracing digital evolution as a catalyst for social inclusion, economic growth and sustainable development,” he said.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to a digital region that empowers citizens, stimulates investment, and harnesses technology supported by transparent, efficient and forward-looking spectrum policies.

“In closing, I reaffirm our government’s dedication to this vision. We are committed to building a digital future grounded in equitable access, groundbreaking innovation, and responsible stewardship of our precious spectrum resource.”