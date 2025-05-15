SME essentials: Top 5 facts on business insights, intel

SMEs are major job creators and play a crucial role in fostering economic development.

They drive innovation and create a more inclusive and resilient economy.

The TT Chamber’s Trade and Business Development Unit features all you need to know about SMEs in TT.

1. Defining SMEs in TT

Within the rich tapestry of the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector in TT, there is a spectrum of business sizes, ranging from sole proprietorships to medium-sized enterprises.

Understanding the breakdown of SMEs based on size categories accentuates the diversity and complexity inherent in the sector.

Recognising the unique characteristics and challenges faced by businesses of varying sizes is paramount to fostering inclusivity, promoting equitable growth and tailoring support mechanisms to meet the specific needs of each segment.

According to the Central Statistical Office (CSO), SMEs in TT meet the following definitions:

• Micro-enterprises have one to five employees and a turnover of up to $1,000,000.

• Small enterprises have six to 25 employees and a sales turnover of up to $8,000,000.

• Medium enterprises have a complement of 26 to 50 employees and a sales turnover of up to $10,000,000.

2. What is the number of SMEs operating locally?

TT has approximately 20,000 to 25,000 SMEs, representing roughly 85 per cent of all registered businesses.

The growth of SMEs in TT has increased over the past five years.

This can be attributed to various factors, including demand, covid19 government support initiatives, a burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit and an environment conducive to innovation and business development.

The proliferation of SMEs fosters economic diversity and plays a pivotal role in job creation, market expansion and overall economic advancement.

In particular, the covid19 pandemic significantly impacted SME growth in TT. However, businesses and governments have taken steps to support adaptation to new working conditions, including re-designing workspaces, adopting new technology-enabled processes and implementing safety measures to comply with public health requirements.

3. Distribution of SMEs in TT by industry

An analysis of the distribution of SMEs across various industries unveils intriguing patterns in TT.

The concentration of SMEs in specific areas and industries sheds light on the distinct economic strengths and opportunities.

The prevalence of SMEs in the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, accommodation and food service activities, and construction industries in TT can be attributed to the factors of market demand, low barriers to entry, growth in tourism, supportive government policies and the existence of the informal economy.

4. SMEs and job creation

The upward trend in the number of individuals employed by SMEs over the past five years underscores the significant role these enterprises play in fuelling employment opportunities and fostering workforce development.

SMEs are pillars of job creation, contributing to reduced unemployment rates, enhanced skills development and overall economic resilience.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggests that SMEs typically contribute to approximately 45 per cent of total employment in an economy.

However, this figure might be underestimated due to the presence of a significant informal sector, which, if included, suggests that SMEs in emerging markets could represent 90 per cent of overall employment.

5. SMEs contribution to TT’s GDP

The symbiotic relationship between SMEs and TT’s gross domestic product (GDP) manifests in a narrative of economic vitality and progress.

Over the past five years, SMEs have left an indelible mark on the local economic landscape, amplifying their significance through innovative products and market-driven contributions.

SMEs in TT contribute more than 30 per cent to the country’s GDP.

The measurable impact of SMEs on GDP underscores their fundamental role in driving economic growth, stimulating entrepreneurship and championing sustainable business practices.