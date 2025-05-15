Ryu Dan Empowerment Foundation launches Epic project

Martial arts students from the Ryu Dan Dojo show off their synchronised skills. -

Te Ryu Dan Empowerment Foundation has upgraded its Sports Plus social programme as part of its ongoing mission to uplift youth in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Launched on May 8, the project was made possible through the Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) grant programme, funded by the Digicel Foundation in partnership with Shell Trinidad and Tobago (Shell), said a media release.

With a $150,000 Epic grant, the Ryu Dan Foundation launched Operation KickUp to expand opportunities for youth and women in its community by: Establishing a fully-equipped computer lab to support digital learning; purchasing new sewing machines and tools for its Support Educate and Empower Women (SEEW) programme, and purchasing new sports equipment and gear to enhance training at the centre.

All part of Ryu Dan’s flagship Sports Plus programme, the NGO uses a multidisciplinary approach that blends sports and cultural disciplines with academic and vocational training to help develop well-rounded individuals, the release said.

Speaking at the launch event, Digicel Foundation director Bibi Mohamed Singh said, "Being part of sustainable community development initiatives is exactly what Epic is about. Our investment goes beyond the computers and tangible items – it’s about enriching lives and helping participants change their life trajectory."

In addition, the partnership includes one year of free Digicel Plus service and access to the Digicel Foundation’s Safer Internet Training (SIT) campaign, which equips participants with vital cybersecurity skills and tools for navigating the digital world responsibly.

Shell TT’s social performance and social investment adviser Ryssa Brathwaite, in the release said: “We are proud to be part of another Epic project with Ryu Dan Empowerment Foundation and Digicel Foundation. At Shell, we believe that sport, when combined with strong academic foundations and vocational training, is a powerful tool for building resilience, teamwork, and discipline. Our commitment is to support programmes that nurture both the body and the mind, creating pathways to opportunity and long-term success.”

The 2024-2025 Epic programme awarded grants to ten community organisations across TT, with a total investment of $1.4 million, set to benefit approximately 58,000 people. The grants were awarded to projects focused on renewable energy, agriculture, education, technology and the environment, thereby funding non-profit initiatives aligned with key national development indicators.