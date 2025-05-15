PM's plan will make Trinidad and Tobago safer, prosperous

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister’s election promises emphasise a comprehensive three-year plan aimed at transforming TT into a safer, more attractive nation.

Key priorities include reducing homicides to acceptable levels, starting with targeted crime reduction strategies such as enhanced law enforcement, community engagement, and social programmes to break the cycle of violence.

Simultaneously, the government aims to attract much-needed foreign investment by improving the business environment – streamlining regulations, improving infrastructure, and promoting sectors like tourism, manufacturing, and agriculture.

A stable, investor-friendly climate will foster economic growth, job creation, and diversification, reducing dependence on the energy sector.

Protecting national sovereignty by keeping the country out of the IMF’s reach is also a core goal. This involves prudent fiscal management, increasing revenue streams, and avoiding austerity measures that hurt ordinary citizens.

The government must restore confidence that economic stability and growth are priorities.

Furthermore, ensuring that all ministers and departments perform above standards is essential for effective governance. Regular performance reviews, accountability measures, and transparency initiatives will promote efficiency and drive results.

Finally, making TT attractive for investments requires a holistic approach – improving infrastructure, reducing corruption, and fostering a business-friendly environment where both local and international investors feel confident to operate.

By fulfilling these promises within three years, the government can lay a strong foundation for a safer, more prosperous, and globally competitive TT.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail