Nalis celebrates 69 new authors

Group photo of Nalis’ 2025 new authors at the Nalis First Time Authors’ Appreciation Programme. -

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) celebrated 69 authors who published their debut books in 2024 at its 16th First Time Authors’ Appreciation Programme on May 9 at the auditorium, Government Plaza, Port of Spain.

A media release said, among the new published works were 24 fiction titles, 37 non-fiction titles and eight books of poems.

Paula Greene, executive director of Nalis, in lauding the work of the authors during her welcome remarks said, “Becoming a published author is not a light undertaking. It requires a great deal of stick-to-itiveness, tenacity, vision and discipline.”

She said that some have likened the publication of a book to the birthing of a child, as both are deeply personal, and results in providing transformative experiences that involve creation and endurance. She encouraged the authors to continue to "birth" additional publications, the release said.

The feature address was delivered by Joan Osborne, retired executive director of Nalis who, in 2010, in her capacity as director Heritage Library Division, conceptualised the First Time Authors’ Appreciation Programme. Osborne, who is considered a stalwart in the library system and a seasoned lecturer in the area of Caribbean, believes that local authors – especially those venturing in the publishing arena for the first time, deserve to be celebrated and encouraged.

Osborne told the new authors that they stand at the doorway to a remarkable journey as did VS Naipaul, Ian Mc Donald. John Stewart, CLR James, Ralph de Boissiere, Ismith Khan, Sam Selvon, Earl Lovelace, Andre Alexis, Michael Anthony, Willie Chen, Sonny Ladoo, Shiva Naipaul, Elizabeth Nunez, Lakshmi Persad, Marion Patrick Jones, Merle Hodge, Pearl Eintou Springer to name a few, all of whom would have produced their very first book, the release said.

Osborne described the role of the author as preservers of our culture and history. She said, “Through your writing, you have the ability to document and celebrate the traditions, customs, and stories of our ancestors.”

Since the inception of the programme, 696 first time authors have been celebrated, with many going on to complete their second, third and even fourth books.

All books have been added to the Heritage Library's Collection.