Ministers of education, public utilities meet with MTS officials

Dr Michael Dowlath. -

GOVERNMENT moves closer to distributing laptops for students come September as the roll-out formed part of a meeting between Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath and Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder.

A Ministry of Public Utilities statement on May 14 said the officials explored the support and collaboration required from the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) for the programme scheduled to launch in the new school term beginning September 2025.

It said the ministers also met with Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) officials to discuss the maintenance and repair of schools during the July/August vacation and the construction of new institutions in the upcoming fiscal year.

"Both MTS and TSTT fall under the purview of the Ministry of Public Utilities. The ministers noted that this alignment presents an ideal opportunity to create the necessary synergies for the effective implementation of the Government’s programmes, goals, and objectives in a timely manner."

The laptop programme was first introduced during the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People’s Partnership government between 2010 and 2015.

Laptops were given to all students entering secondary school. In 2015, she said her government distributed 95,000 laptops, each valued at around $4,000. The programme's return was a part of the UNC's campaign for the April 28 general election, which it won by a landslide.

Persad-Bissessar signalled her intent to keep the promise during her first post-cabinet press briefing on May 8 at the Red House as she announced distribution would begin in September.

The move has since been welcomed by stakeholders such as the TT Unified Teachers' Association and the National Parent Teachers' Association.