Mental health: Be kind to your mind

MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS: Remember to prioritise yourself, slow down and find your community. -

JENELLE FRASER

Dear AFETT,

I have been struggling with "putting in the work" versus "putting myself first."

I say that I am a priority, but in reality, I put tasks before myself.

Recently, I started a new position at work that I have been longing for, however, I notice my mental health is being affected by the workload, as my new expectations and responsibilities are significantly more than they used to be. It feels like too much sometimes.

How can I balance this new role and truly be mentally okay?

Dear reader,

Your concern resonates deeply. Far too many times, I too have experienced mental breakdowns amid an important project, task or shortly after taking on a new role.

I have felt constrained to keep my composure, maintain my professionalism and just get the work done.

I assure you, there is no reward for "sucking it up," swallowing tears or suffering in silence.

The psychological effects may hit late, but it always hits heavy.

We are taught to approach big responsibilities with the mentality that "heavy is the head that wears the crown" and that "with great power comes great responsibility" – but we were not taught how to mentally, emotionally and/or psychologically cope with increased responsibilities and expectations.

As a goal-oriented professional, you will feel inclined to keep pushing, no matter how you feel.

Notwithstanding the fervent desire to get the job done, you ought to truly consider the deep-rooted, far-reaching mental health impacts.

How many times have you been on the verge of tears, and when your phone rings, you answer it with joy in your voice?

How many times have you felt as if your world is falling apart, and you continue to show up with a radiant smile?

Believe me, it's detrimental.

Your concern is timely as the Mental Health Foundation, UK, recognises mental health awareness in the month of May.

Here are a few tips that I have implemented which may help you to get through tough days and balance your new role and responsibilities, all while prioritising yourself.

Slow down

Slowing down is medicine.

I made a promise to myself to start the year with ease, and truthfully, it is one of the best decisions I have ever made.

Not only did it set a tone for the year, but it also was an avenue for me to check myself when life becomes overwhelming.

Slow living doesn’t necessarily mean waking up in the way that influencers portray it to be on TikTok and Instagram.

It means taking deep breaths in and breathing out slowly when you start to feel overwhelmed.

It means taking time to watch the clouds form, to look at the sunset or to listen to the beautiful melody of birds chirping.

It means spending quality time with your children, your husband or catching up with an old friend and being completely present, without checking your emails, calendar or the time.

Slow living can simply be sitting at home doing absolutely nothing and not feeling guilty about it, nor trying to overcompensate for the time you took to rest.

Slowing down will look different for each person, depending on what your task list looks like.

Whether you decide to reconnect with nature, read a book recreationally or just enjoy the peace and comfort of your home without the need to rush off to another task, take a minute to pause and be present. Once this is done frequently, it will become less of an escape and more of a reset, and that is mentally gratifying.

Think about it, how can you be mentally okay if you do not give yourself an opportunity to check in with yourself?

Prioritise what is important over what is urgent

Now, before you dismiss the thought because your job and responsibilities are extremely important – hear me out.

Your family and friends are important, your to-do list is urgent.

You are important, the email is urgent.

Your mental health is important, the overdue report is urgent. Prioritise.

I know that this is easier said than done, but you ought to remember that you cannot pour from an empty cup.

To be able to give more of yourself to a task, you need to be mentally okay and present.

It's only then you can truly show up as your best self – and this will reflect in the quality of work you put out.

Community: You are not alone

The UK Mental Health Foundation's theme for Mental Health Awareness Week is "community."

This theme resonates deeply because often the individuals who struggle with mental health challenges are the ones who feel the most alone.

Central to the theme of community is the need to emphasise the importance of social connections and support for mental health and overall well-being.

It follows that amidst the big projects and loaded agendas – connecting and networking can be a useful aid.

Moreover, do not be afraid to ask for help, get guidance and delegate tasks accordingly.

Inadvertently, this will ease your workload and, ultimately, ease the mental load.

There’s no outlet that’s better than just being able to let it out.

You are human

Say it with me: "I am not a robot."

Repeat that phrase every time you get into autopilot with an exhaustive to-do list.

I know that this too is easier said than done, because you have waited for this moment, role, position, and now that it is here, you feel the need to do it all.

My dear, please stop. Your worth is not tied to your to-do list. Don’t get me wrong, I can definitely relate to that sense of fulfilment that comes with accomplishing a big task. But remember that you will get tired, so be sure to rest – both physically and mentally.

Remember, your mental health matters.

I know that sounds cliché, but I promise your future self will thank you for slowing down, prioritising what is important, finding community and reminding yourself that you are human.

Take care of you, for you.