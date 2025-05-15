Maloney teen takes turn for the worse

Zwade Alleyne -

SEVENTEEN-year-old Zwade Alleyne, a promising footballer from Arima North Secondary School, has taken a turn for the worse following a tragic shooting.

Doctors at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex have reported a significant slowing of his heart rate and have advised the family, now gathered at his bedside, to prepare for the worst.

Alleyne was struck by a stray bullet just metres away from the front door of his Building 12 home in Maloney Gardens on May 10. The bullet entered near his left ear and exited through the back of his head. He has remained in critical condition since the shooting.

In a sombre phone interview with Newsday, Alleyne’s uncle, Keron Bethelmy, shared the heart-wrenching update. Speaking in a subdued tone, he said, “He’s still alive.”

Despite the devastating prognosis, Bethelmy remains hopeful that God will intervene and pull his nephew through.

“I don’t give up, but at the same time, let God’s will be done.”

Bethelmy praised the medical staff for their efforts and professionalism.

“Doctors really tried. They explored all avenues of care. I must say, they were very pleasant and extremely professional.”

Regardless of the outcome, Bethelmy confirmed that a planned Prayer and Peace Walk, organised by the family, will still take place on May 18, beginning at the Arima Velodrome.

Calling for national unity and compassion, Bethelmy appealed to the people of TT to respond to rising violence with love.

“As a nation, we need to fight back, not with violence, but with our humanity. Love is the only force powerful enough to drive out the hate we’re seeing in this country.”

He acknowledged the deep-rooted issues some young people faced, often beginning at home.

“Some of these young men are going out there with no conscience. A lot of it starts at home, with how they’re treated by parents. Parenting plays a big role.”

Bethelmy emphasised a return to moral and spiritual values.

“We need to get back to the humanistic side, because God made us with love. When we stop loving, it’s like a dysfunctional body. Anything can happen when the body doesn’t breathe love.”

He ended with a heartfelt plea for spiritual healing in the nation.

“I only love because the love I know comes from Jesus Christ. Until men come to Christ, the world and this country won’t change. Even if the violence is right at your front door.”