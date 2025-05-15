Government exploring deals with Proman

From left, Randall Karim, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism; Krishen Ramdeen, Proman TT's managing director, continuous improvement; Ricardo Mohammed, Proman TT's executive director, group operations; Kama Maharaj, Trade, Investments and Tourism Minister, Hanna Sukhu-Maharaj, Proman TT's director, marketing; and Dr Colin Neil Gosine, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism, following a meeting on May 13 at the ministry's office in Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Trade, Investments, Tourism

A TEAM from the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism held meetings on May 13 with officials from energy company Proman TT, a post on the ministry's FB page has revealed.

The post said that Minister Kama Maharaj together with Parliamentary Secretary in the ministry Dr Colin Neil Gosine, and acting Permanent Secretary Randall Karim met with officials from Proman TT at the ministry’s Port of Spain headquarters.

The Proman delegation included Ricardo Mohammed, executive director Group Operations; Krishen Ramdeen, managing director, Continuous Improvement and Hanna Sukhu-Maharaj, director, Marketing.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the ministry and Proman, and new opportunities to further diversification of the economy.

According to its website, Proman TT was founded in 2019 following a merger of IPSL (Industrial Plant Services Ltd) and Proman AG TT.

Proman is situated in the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate and operates 14 petrochemical plants which is the end result of nearly 30 years of investment in the energy sector.

The website said Proman is the leading integrated petrochemical company in TT with expertise in plant management and operations as well as the construction, turnaround and upgrade of these facilities.

"Proman teams are also responsible for the execution of all Proman construction projects in Trinidad and Tobago, and other services for the Proman family of companies including project management, pre-feasibility studies, front end engineering, plant commissioning and operability reviews.

"Proman Trinidad and Tobago has strong safety culture, and has an Environmental Management System based on ISO 140001 principles," a post on the website said.