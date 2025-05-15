Give Ramadhar a ministry, PM

Prakash Ramadhar -

THE EDITOR: On Monday I witness a true statesman responding to what some may perceive to be an insult to him as the political leader of the Congress of the People (COP) for not being appointed to a ministry at this stage of the appointment process by the new Prime Minister.

The COP may not have won the two seats it fought but it must be commended for entering into the battle very late and putting up a marvellous fight in two PNM strongholds.

To date the Prime Minister has not given the COP leader a ministerial portfolio and Prakash Ramadhar demonstrated gravitas and statesmanship in his response.

As a member of the United National Congress I implore our PM to consider Ramadhar's commitment and efforts to the coalition of interests and ensure that he is rewarded for his valiant efforts. He appeared on the platforms and he campaigned in the east-west corridor with UNC candidates who won.

I am sure that our Prime Minister has a plan and a place for Ramadhar, and the supporters of the UNC are looking on to see this come to pass.

BEATRICE MCFARLANE

Sangre Grande